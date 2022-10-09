5 best Incubator gun skins released in Free Fire so far

Free Fire is well known for its eye-catching cosmetic items, which include colorful outfits, weapon skins, and many other in-game items. Gamers love to acquire these items to make their profiles and gameplay even more interesting.

Incubators are one of the best methods to get legendary gun skins. Players can use an in-game currency called diamonds to spin the wheel and get tokens that they can redeem in the incubator event to unlock special gun skins and other rewards.

Blazing Heart MP40 and four best Incubaot gun skins in Free Fire

5) P90 – Tune Blaster Orange

P90's orange-themed gun skin was recently available in the Tune Blaster Incubator. The skin has an orange-colored outlook which looks very cool. The flames coming out from the backside of the weapon with a shining core makes the overall look even more impressive.

The weapon features an increase in its average damage and fire rate in the attributes. These enhancements make the weapon a worthy choice in close-range and mid-range gunfights. However, players have to keep an eye on its reduced magazine capacity.

The gun skin's in-game description reads:

"Dance to the tune of victory!"

4) MP40 - Dreamy Club

The MP40 is one of the best SMGs available in the gaming title. The Dreamy Club MP40 weapon skin further improves its fire rate and ammunition capacity.

These attributes make the weapon unbeatable in close-range battles and a perfect choice for solo vs squad matches. The skin has a blue theme with a shining aura animation covering it.

The weapon features the following attributes:

Rate of fire: +

Ammo: ++

Range: -

3) Scar- Ultimate Titan

Ultimate Titan is one of the best incubator skins released for the Scar weapon in Free Fire. The weapon skin offers a silver-colored outlook with black and blue highlights adding to its attractiveness. The skin was made available in Garena in Scar Incubator in 2019. Developers have also added a beautiful

In the attributes section, the weapon gets a boost in its rate of fire and base damage. These added attributes make the weapon an excellent choice for aggressive players looking for more kills and pushing their tier rankings. The only con of the weapon skin is its reduced ammunition capacity.

The in-game description for the weapon reads:

"Technology, I love technology..."

2) Blazing Heart MP40

The second weapon skin on the list is another MP40 incubator gun skin. The Blazing Heart weapon skin was part of the popular Poker MP40 Incubator released in Free Fire. The skin has a red and purple colored theme with a cool aura or animation covering the weapon.

The skin offers an increase in its accuracy and average damage per hit. These attributes make the weapon more lethal in mid-range and long-range battles. The only setback with the weapon skin is a reduction in its ammunition capacity.

1) AK Unicorn's Rage Lava

The AK's Unicorn Rage Lava is one of Free Fire's most sought-after gun skins. The gun skin was part of the Unicorn Rage series released by Garena in April 2019. The Unicron Rage Lava was the most famous AK gun skin in the incubator in a list of five weapon skins.

The skin features a bright red theme with astonishing elements and animation on the weapon. In attributes, the skin improves the ammunition capacity and fire rate, which are handy in getting more eliminations in Free Fire.

Ammo: +

Rate of fire: ++

Range: -

Note: The following list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

