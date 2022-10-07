Free Fire MAX offers a plethora of amazing in-game cosmetics, including colorful outfits, weapon skins, and other items. Some of these are available for free during events, while others can be redeemed with the help of diamonds and other in-game currencies.

The Evo gun skins are one of the most beloved items in the game. They feature extra perks, striking visual appeal, and improved attributes, making them more useful on the battlefield. This article discusses the five best Evo gun skins available in Free Fire MAX.

Disclaimer: All Free Fire MAX gun skin attributes mentioned below are at their maximum level. The list is based on the writer’s views, and the reader’s opinions may differ.

5 best Evo gun skin in Free Fire MAX (October 2022)

5) SCAR – Megalodon Alpha

The SCAR's Megalodon Alpha is one of the best weapon skins available for the gun. The skin features a red-and-black theme, which looks fantastic.

In the attributes department, the skin offers enhanced damage per hit and double improvements to its fire rate. This makes the weapon a good choice for close-range and mid-range fights. Here are all the attributes of the SCAR skin:

Damage: +

Rate of Fire: ++

Reload Speed: -

4) FAMAS – Demonic Grin

The FAMAS is one of Garena's newest weapons available in Free Fire MAX. The Demonic Grin Evo weapon skin features a red-colored, scary demon head and white hair on the muzzle end. This cosmetic looks good in general and more so when used by the player.

The attributes of the weapon that gets boosted are its average damage and fire rate. With these enhancements, players can be more confident while engaging in close-quarters combat with their opponents. However, they will have to make do with a slower reload speed. Here are the attributes of this weapon skin:

Damage: ++

Rate of Fire: +.

Reload Speed: -

3) M1014 – Green Flame Draco

M1014 is one of the deadliest guns in Free Fire MAX's shotgun category. The Green Flame Draco skin is a great choice to use with a primary weapon.

With an improved rate of fire and damage per hit, players can rack up their kill count. The weapon is capable of taking down an opponent in a single headshot. Gamers just need to be careful while using the skin since the gun's reload speed takes a hit. These attributes are offered by M1014 Green Flame Draco:

Damage: +

Rate of Fire: ++

Reload Speed: -

2) MP40 – Predatory Cobra

The MP40 Predatory Cobra is one of the coolest Evo weapon skins in the game. The red-and-black theme is complemented by the skins cobra-like design.

The MP40 comes with a top-notch fire rate, which makes it one of the most lethal close-range weapons. With the Predatory Cobra skin, the fire rate and damage of the weapon are further increased, making it even more deadly. Players can take on an entire enemy squad while using this entry as their primary weapon. Here are its attributes:

Damage: ++

Rate of Fire: +

Reload Speed: -

1) AK – Blue Flame Draco

The AK Blue Flame Draco was one of the first Evo skins made available for Free Fire MAX players. The skin boasts dragon-like wings on both sides, making it very visually appealing. The blue-and-purple aura covering the cosmetic further adds to its overall attractiveness.

In the attributes section, the skin gets a buff in its base damage and rate of fire. These upgrades help players use the weapon in all kinds of gunfights, close, mid, and long-range. Here are the attributes of this entry:

Damage: +

Rate of Fire: ++

Reload Speed: -

