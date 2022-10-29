3 best methods to get free diamonds in Free Fire MAX in 2022

Free Fire MAX is one of the most prominent names in the online gaming industry. The battle royale title features premium graphics and immersive dynamics. It has millions of downloads and thousands of players enjoy the game daily.

The title contains a special in-game currency called diamonds. Gamers can use it to unlock premium items like outfits, weapon skins, Elite Passes, characters, emotes, and more. Players are always eyeing methods that can fetch them free diamonds for the title. With these, they can get desired items and enhance their gaming experience.

This article discusses the three best ways players can use to get free diamonds in Free Fire MAX.

Top 3 easiest ways to get free diamonds in Free Fire MAX

3) Free Fire Advance Server

The Advance Server offers a significant way to get a lot of free diamonds from Garena directly into players' Free Fire MAX account. It is a special server released by the developers before the release of a big update, and features the game's upcoming additions and other changes.

It is mainly done to check for any remaining bugs and glitches available in the new features and to remove them for the ultimate survival experience.

Players can register for the advanced server from the official website and can install the APK on their devices. Those who get the file and access to the Advance Server can report different bugs to the developers. For this, they are rewarded with diamonds and other amazing items like special outfit bundles in their Free Fire MAX IDs.

2) Participate in online tournaments and custom rooms

The second way to earn free diamonds in Free Fire MAX is to play tournaments or custom rooms. Many creators on platforms like YouTube host daily custom rooms and organize tournaments for their audience. They reward the winners with diamonds or real cash prizes, which the players can use to purchase diamonds in the title.

By practicing in these tournaments and custom rooms, gamers can develop good competitive skills and experience, and can take part in official tournaments held by Garena. They can also participate in giveaways hosted by YouTubers and other creators on different streaming platforms. It is one of the easiest ways to get free diamonds and other in-game items like Elite Passes, emotes, and much more.

1) Google Opinion Rewards

The best way to get a lot of free diamonds in Free Fire MAX is with the help of Google Opinion Rewards. The application is developed by Google itself and it is completely legitimate and works well on all smartphones.

It works on the Get Paid To (GPT) concept where the user is rewarded with cash or points to complete different tasks. They are sent surveys that they can quickly complete and submit to receive real money to their linked Google Play account.

Players can use the money collected from the completion of surveys to redeem diamonds in Free Fire MAX's in-game store. The method is easy to execute but they have to be patient as it takes some time to receive daily surveys on the application. Gamers can also purchase airdrops and memberships from the money available in their Google Play accounts.

Players are advised to not fall prey to online diamond-generator websites and applications. All of these claim to offer unlimited diamonds but are fake and can contain malicious viruses and other harmful software.

Gamers are also recommended not to add their personal information like ID and password to any of these websites as they can lose their account ownership to the fraudsters.

Poll : 0 votes