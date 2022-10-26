5 best Free Fire MAX emotes to get from Emote Party event in October 2022

Free Fire MAX is one of the leading gaming titles in the battle royale industry. The game has gained massive popularity among the online gaming community with the help of its intense, action-packed survival gaming experience. The developers regularly update the content and add new elements like emotes, events, outfits, and much more to improve the gameplay and user experience.

Emotes are one of the fan-favorite in-game dynamics where players can use them and have fun with their friends and teammates. Garena has introduced the Emote Party event, where players can unlock many rare and legendary emotes. It is an excellent opportunity for emote collectors to add many new emotes to their inventories.

The following section discusses the five best emotes to redeem from the Free Fire MAX Emote Party event.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Flowers of Love and the four best emotes to get from Free Fire MAX Emote Party event

5) Ghost Float Emote

The Ghost Float emote is one of the attractions of the Emote Party event in Free Fire MAX. The emote features an action where the character floats in the air like a ghost. It also has small ghost-like animations circling the character.

The emote is a guaranteed reward for doing five super spins in the Emote Party event. Each super spin is made with 99 diamonds for the first time, and after that, the price goes up to 199 diamonds per super spin. Players looking to get fresh emotes can unlock the emote along with other amazing emotes.

4) Booyah! Emote

Booyah! is one of the most sought-after emotes in the Free Fire MAX title. The emote is also rare as it is owned by very few players in the gaming community.

Upon using the emote, the character shows the action of victory. The most attractive feature of the emote is the BOOYAH! sign animating behind the character, which looks very eye-catching.

3) Flowers of Love Emote

Flowers of Love is another rare emote on the list, which is also available in the Emote Party event. The emote has the action of the character getting to its knees and offering an animating red rose to other players.

The emote was initially released during the Valentine's Day Top-Up Special Event in 2019, where players were required to top-up 500 diamonds. In the Emote Party event, players looking to unlock the emote are required to do spins of either 19 diamonds or super spins of 199 diamonds.

2) Doggie Emote

The Doggie emote is one of the cutest emotes available in the Emote Party event in Free Fire MAX. The emote is a treat for players who love to play with their pets but don't have many emotes in their inventory.

The emote imitates the action of the character playing the Dog pet. The Dog also wears a cool outfit in a brown color and has an astonishing lighting effect around him.

1) Possessed Warrior Emote

The best emote that players can equip from the Free Fire MAX's Emote Party event is the Possessed Warrior Emote. The emote has the coolest animation, with a warrior unleashing its sword.

The emote is one of the best choices for players who prefer emotes with flashy animations and cool actions. The best part of the emote is the second demon coming out and opening the sword with a bright red flash at the end.

