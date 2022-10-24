How to get free Roaring Flame Pan in Free Fire MAX (October 24)

Free Fire MAX is one of the most popular gaming titles in the battle royale genre. It has amassed a huge player base across the globe with its top-notch graphics and immersive elements.

Developers continue to release lots of amazing in-game skins for various items and weapons through various events and celebrations to make the game even more fun and interesting. The recent Light Fest event has helped players gather a lot of legendary and rare items from different event sections.

Many of these rewards and items are available through events for free, while others can be equipped with the help of diamonds in the game. Garena has released a similar event where players can get a free pan skin called Roaring Flame Pan just by logging into the game.

Step-by-step guide to get the Roaring Flame Pan skin in Free Fire MAX

Garena has introduced an eye-catching pan skin in Free Fire MAX as a login reward for October 24. The skin has an amazing golden theme with black stripes. The pan also features a tiger face imprinted at the center of the skin on the front and back. The burning flames coming from the skin further make it an amazing choice.

The pan skin also has a magnificent Special Elimination Notification. This is enabled when the player eliminates an opponent when the cosmetic is equipped. Fans are only required to head to the event to get the skin, and they do not need to spend any type of in-game currency like diamonds or gold coins to acquire it.

However, players must remember that the event is exclusively available for a limited time and will be removed from the game tomorrow.

The in-game description for the pan skin is as follows:

"Steady and Fierce."

Players looking to acquire the Roaring Flame Pan skin can use the following step-by-step guide:

Head to the Light Fest event section to access the free Pan skin (Image via Garena)

1) Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

2) Head to the events section or click on the Roaring Flame event banner on the lobby screen.

3) Go to the Light Fest section of the event and scroll down to the Free Roaring Flame Pan option.

4) On the screen, you will be required to click on the Claim button to get the pan skin for free.

5) You can use the skin directly as your primary choice by clicking the Equip button.

The event is a great way for players to collect free pan skins. The cosmetic also features an elimination broadcast that is available mostly in skins that are unlocked with diamonds from weapon crates in Free Fire MAX. The new addition is one of the coolest cosmetics made available by developers for free in the gaming title.

Players are only required to open the game today and login with their account. Upon doing so, they can head straight to the events section to redeem the free reward. They are not required to complete any set of missions or spend a certain amount of diamonds.

