How to get Ghost Float and other emotes in Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX players spend a good chunk of diamonds in their possession to acquire attractive emotes. In many cases, gamers can also wait for events like Emote Party, currently underway on the Indian serve to fill their collection with new emotes.

This special event kicked off on 25 October 2022 and features five grand prizes alongside several other normal emote rewards. You have two options to draw the rewards: Normal Spin costing 19 diamonds, and Super Spin, priced at 199, while the first is offered at 99 diamonds.

New Emote Party event in Free Fire MAX brings provides attractive emote rewards

The new Emote Party will be available until 31 October 2022 and provides attractive emote rewards, including Ghost Float, which is a key attraction. The exciting element of this emote is that it can also be used while walking. Additionally, it brings back iconic emotes, including Doggie, Flower of Love, and more.

The exact list of items available in the Emote party event is as follows:

Grand Prizes

Grand Prizes in the Emote Party event (Image via Gaena)

Ghost Float

Warrior Possessed

Booyah!

Flowers of Love

Doggie

Normal Prizes

Normal prizes in the Emote Party event (Image via Garena)

Lol

Energetic

Come and Dance

Baby Shak

Challenge ON!

Moon Flip

Wiggle Walk

Shake it Up

Dance Party

Death Glare

The Swan

Bring it On!

Fancy Hands

Shimmy

Bhangra

Hello!

Provoke

Applause

Dab

Cube Fragment

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 30 November)

Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 30 November)

Lightning Strike (MP40) Weapon Loot Crate

Valentine’s (AK + AWM) Weapon Loot Crate

Warrior’s Spirit (FAMAS + KAR98k) Weapon Loot Crate

Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate

Private Eye Weapon Loot Crate

Shark Attack Weapon Loot Crate

Pet Food

Gold Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 30 November 2022)

30x Universal Fragment

Resupply Map

Scan

You are advised to make Super Spins, as these guarantee a permanent emote reward. Furthermore, you are also guaranteed Ghost Float in five such spins. After obtaining this prize, you are guaranteed a legendary emote with every five Super Spins.

However, the previously owned unique items will be converted into Diamond Royale Vouchers.

Steps to make spins in Free Fire MAX Emote Party and get the rewards

You may follow the guide given below to get emotes from the Emote Party event in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Open the battle royale title and access the Emote Party event interface.

Spend diamonds to make spins (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, you will be presented with two options to draw the reward – Normal and Super Spin costing 19 and 199 diamonds, respectively.

Step 3: Make the desired number of spins by spending diamonds to receive the preferred reward. As stated earlier, you are guaranteed the Ghost Float emote in 5 Super Spins.

After the desired emote has been drawn, you may equip it through the vault section of the battle royale title.

Super spin guarantees an emote reward (Image via Garena)

The Emote Party offers excellent value to players looking to obtain emotes as a single super spin costs 199 diamonds and guarantees an emote reward, similar to the store's prices.

However, if you do not have sufficient diamonds at the moment, then worry not, as this particular event is available on the Free Fire MAX India server multiple times during the year.

Poll : 0 votes