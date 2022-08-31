3 best Android apps to earn free diamonds in Free Fire MAX easily

Diamonds and gold are two in-game currencies in Free Fire MAX and its eponymous lighter variant. Both currencies allow gamers to grab almost all the paid items in the store, Luck Royale, or in-game events. Thus, both are essential in the game for the ease of the transaction.

Gold is grindable, and one can acquire it by daily logins, completing specific missions, and playing matches. On the other hand, diamonds cost real money, allowing users to obtain most of the premium accessories in Garena Free Fire MAX and its original version.

It is not easy for many users to spend money on the game despite their desire. Thus, a section of gamers seeks free or cheap diamonds using hacks, mods, or lucrative offers. However, there are still some apps that directly or indirectly will help users to acquire diamonds for free.

Garena Free Fire MAX: Apps to claim free diamonds (Android)

3) Booyah!

Booyah! is an application backed by Garena specifically meant for FF/FF MAX audience. Players can use the Booyah! app for streaming and content creation or viewing videos from their favorite creators. Furthermore, featured events provide rewards ranging from in-game items to free diamonds.

The tasks in Booyah! app events are usually related to uploading gameplay clips or clocking a certain amount of watch time for the content of famous streamers. One can log in with their Free Fire MAX ID on the Booyah! app to claim the free prizes. However, users will have to keep an eye on events as diamond rewards are rare to claim.

2) Google Opinion Rewards

This app allows players to get free diamonds by participating in surveys or quizzes based on the search or travel history linked to their Gmail accounts. Additionally, the app also generates surveys related to random topics.

Each time a user answers a survey, they will get some Google Play balance, one of the modes of payment in Garena Free Fire MAX. Thus, users can answer the surveys and quizzes to increase their balance and use the same in the game to obtain diamonds.

However, one should remember that the app generates the surveys at an inconsistent pace. Thus, users should also consider the following option to earn more rewards and use them to claim diamonds for free.

1) Poll Pay

The next application, which provides free rewards via surveys, is Poll Pay. However, unlike Google Opinion Rewards, Poll Pay provides gift cards for various platforms that one can redeem in Garena's popular BR shooter while purchasing diamonds.

However, one should note that Poll Pay generates surveys only after players provide access to their personal information. Therefore, users who care about their privacy should read the app permissions and other T&Cs for Poll Pay before they install it on their phones.

Apart from Poll Pay, other popular GPT (Get-paid-to) applications provide gift cards. Thus, players already using Poll Pay can also consider installing applications like Easy Rewards, Swagbucks, PollPe, and more.

Users can get diamonds by finding bugs in the OB36 Advance Server (Image via Garena)

Furthermore, the Free Fire MAX OB36 Advance Server is starting on September 1, 2022, another great way to acquire free diamonds. Players will have to find bugs in the OB36 Advance Server APK client and report the same on the official website to claim free diamonds.

Note: All the apps mentioned in the list are legitimate and can be used without worry. Thus, users should avoid employing hacks or mods to acquire free diamonds or rewards in Free Fire MAX.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen