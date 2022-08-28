Free Fire OB36 Update and Advance Server: Expected release date and registration process to get Activation Code

After a successful OB35 version, Free Fire/FF MAX publisher, Garena, will launch the next patch update in September 2022. Fans can expect OB36's release in the second or third week of next month, but they can experience the unreleased content in the next few days via the Advance Server Program.

The latest Advance Server for the OB36 version is expected to go live on 1 September 2022 around 9:00 AM and will stay online for a week. Hence, users will have until 8 September to download the Advance Server APK client and experience the new content, provided they have received the Activation Code.

Users are required to use a unique Activation Code to unlock Free Fire Advance Server APK

Anyone can get the APK download link for the Advance Server program, but Garena locks the file that only a limited number of users can unlock with specific Activation Codes. Thus, to get the Activation Code, users should follow the step-by-step guide given here:

Step 1: One should copy the direct link for the Advance Server site, "https://ff-advance.ff.garena.com/," to use it in their web browser.

Gamers should go with the social media accounts linked to their player IDs for the OB36 Advance Server registration (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Players must choose a login method between Facebook and Google. They should ensure that the preferred social media platform is attached to their FF/Free Fire MAX accounts; otherwise, the login method will not work.

Also, if gamers play the game with a guest account, they should consider linking it to FB or Google for a successful sign-in to the Advance Server website.

Users must press "Join Now!" once they have filled in their active e-mail (Image via Garena)

Step 3: In the following step, users must provide their "Active E-mail" for registration. Once they have filled in the required details, they can move on to the next step by tapping "Join Now."

Step 4: After clicking on the "Join Now" button, fans will successfully register and log into the Advance Server website. They will then be redirected to the "Download" page.

Only selected users get the Activation Code (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Players can view the following options/details on the "Download" page:

Activation code besides the copy button.

Download the link for the Free Fire/FF MAX OB36 Advance Server APK

Profile

Bug Report

FAQs

As of this writing, the download link and bug report option are locked and will only become available after 1 September 2022. On the other hand, one can still copy the Activation Code and paste it into the notes of their device.

If the Activation Code has not appeared, users should wait and return later by signing on the Advance Server website. However, they should register for the Free Fire/FF MAX Advance Server at the earliest as only a select number of users will receive the Activation Code.

Garena is yet to reveal the release date of the next patch update, but it will most likely happen around 15 or 16 September as the 5th Anniversary events are ending on 13 September. However, the next CS Rank Season ends on 22 September, so the release might also happen between 20 and 22 September.

Thus, users should wait a few more days to learn about the exact release date of the OB36 update of Garena Free Fire/FF MAX.

