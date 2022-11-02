New Luna character in Free Fire MAX: Ability and other details explored

Free Fire MAX is one of the leading names in the battle royale genre. The title has more than 10 crore downloads on the Google Play Store with an impressive 4.1 rating. The game features premium HD quality alongside immersive dynamics like maps, emotes, weapon skins, and special characters.

Players always admire characters as they offer lots of amazing abilities. Players can use these abilities to improve their overall gameplay, which includes the K/D ratio and rank push to higher leagues. Developers will soon release a brand new character, Luna, in the gaming title.

Luna character in Free Fire MAX: Ability and other details

Luna comes under the passive character list and is not bound by any time duration. The character is inspired by the popular Thai actress “Yaya Urassaya.” Luna features a special passive ability called Fight-or-Flight. With the help of this ability, players can improve the firing rate of the weapon, and the movement speed also increases.

Players can use the character to use weapons that have great damage per hit but lack a rate of fire. The character is suitable for assault rifles and shotguns with heavy damage, and with Luna, the rate of fire will be enhanced. The character will be available in the character store after the in-game event ends.

Gamers can use character vouchers to upgrade Luna's character to higher upgrade levels. This will help players improve their character's overall abilities and become more helpful in ranked and unranked matches in Free Fire MAX. Here are Luna's character abilities at different upgrade levels:

Level 1:

Maximum Firing Rate Increases: 12.5

Maximum Movement Speed Increase: 10

Level 2:

Maximum Firing Rate Increases: 15

Maximum Movement Speed Increase: 12

Level 3:

Maximum Firing Rate Increases: 17.5

Maximum Movement Speed Increase: 14

Level 4:

Maximum Firing Rate Increases: 20

Maximum Movement Speed Increase: 16

Level 5:

Maximum Firing Rate Increases: 22.5

Maximum Movement Speed Increase: 18

Level 6:

Maximum Firing Rate Increases: 25

Maximum Movement Speed Increase: 20

Top reasons to get Luna's character in Free Fire MAX:

1) Luna's ability

Luna's Fight-or-Flight ability is of great use to players who use weapons with slower fire rates. With a quicker fire rate, players can empty their magazine much faster and deal more damage to their enemies. The character's ability helps players enhance the weapon fire rate and increase movement speed, which helps in swift movement and better aim tracing in Free Fire MAX.

2) Suitable for clash squad

Luna's character is an excellent choice for players who play Clash Squad mode. Players can equip weapons like SMGs which already have a better rate of fire. With Luna's ability, players can quickly improve their fire rate and eliminate enemies.

3) Combination with pets

Players can wreak havoc on the battlegrounds with good character and a pet combo. Luna's character will be a good combo with Detective Panda's pet. The pet features the Panda Blessing skill, which helps restore 4 HP upon each kill. Players can kill more and more opponents with the character and get additional HP with each elimination.

