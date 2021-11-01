5 best Free Fire pets in November 2021

Free Fire inserts a plethora of in-game elements to keep players interested. Garena continuously releases daily events and updates featuring new characters, pets, skins, and much more.

Users can make their gameplay much more skillful with the help of these pets. There are more than ten pets available to purchase in Free Fire.

Most useful Free Fire pets in November 2021

1) Sensei Tig

Sensei Tig in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Sensei Tig has become one of the most widely used characters in Free Fire. His skill is called Nimble Ninja, which helps players reduce the duration of enemy players' man-marking skills by 30%.

By upgrading the pet to the maximum level, users can reduce opponents' man-marking skills by up to 50%. It is priced at 699 diamonds in the store.

2) Ottero

Ottero in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Ottero is also a beneficial pet for players in Free Fire. His Double Blubber skill comes in handy in various challenging situations. The skill allows them to recover an extra amount of EP when using a treatment pistol or medkit.

The amount of EP recovered is 35% of the total HP recovered. Upon upgrading the pet to a higher level, users can recover up to 65% of EP. They can purchase the pet for 699 diamonds.

3) Detective Panda

Detective Panda in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The third pet on this Free Fire list is Detective Panda. His Panda's Blessing skill is considered one of the best in the game, helping players restore 4 HP upon each kill.

Users can upgrade this pet with the help of pet food and can restore up to 10 HP per kill. Detective Panda costs 699 diamonds in the store.

4) Spirit Fox

Spirit Fox in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Spirit Fox is another interesting pet in Free Fire. Her Well Fed skill helps players restore an extra 4 HP upon using a medkit. The additional HP recovery is convenient in close-combat battles.

Gamers can upgrade this pet to its maximum level to gain up to 10 HP when using a medkit. Spirit Fox also has lots of amazing skins in the game.

5) Dreki

Dreki in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Dreki is a small dragon-based pet from Free Fire whose Dragon Glare skill helps owners spot opponents using medkits within 10m. His skill has an overall duration of 3 seconds.

Upon upgrading the pet, players can spot upon four opponents using medkits within 30m. The skill duration also increases to 5 seconds.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by Ravi Iyer