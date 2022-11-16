PUBG Mobile 2.3 update direct APK download link revealed (November 2022)

PUBG Mobile has released its much-awaited 2.3 update for its global users. The latest updates feature a plethora of new additions that players were eagerly waiting to check out. They will be able to play in new modes, themes, and much more in the 2.3 update.

Players can head to their respective app stores to download the updates. Android users can use the APK file to download it on their smartphones.

This article discusses the direct APK download link for PUBG Mobile's 2.3 update.

PUBG Mobile 2.3 update direct APK download link revealed

Android players who haven't received the new update from the Google Play Store can use the APK file. With the help of APK, one can easily get new features on their smartphones. The download link for the APK file is given here.

Players can tap on the link to visit the PUBG Mobile website, get the official APK file link and install it on their device. The APK file size is around 700-800 MB and players are required to have at least 2GB of free space on their smartphone to successfully install the update.

Otherwise, players can simply head to the Google Play Store and reach for PUBG in the search bar to download the update.

Here is the official release timing for the 2.3 update:

Apple App Store (iOS and iPadOS): November 17, 2022, 1:30 am (UTC + 0)

November 17, 2022, 1:30 am (UTC + 0) Google Play Store (Android): November 17, 2022, 4 am (UTC + 0)

Downloading the latest update (Image via Google)

Upon downloading the update, it will automatically get installed on their smartphone. Players can open the game to download any of the remaining resources and test new features.

Top features to look out for in the PUBG Mobile 2.3 update:

1) Football Carnival theme mode

The 2.3 update features a brand new theme mode called the Football Carnival theme mode. The mode is released to celebrate the FIFA World Cup 2022 and will feature many exclusive additions.

PUBG Mobile has also collaborated with popular Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi, which will be a treat for all football lovers. Many events will also be released.

The theme mode consists of the following features:

Football-themed mode added in Erangel, Nusa, Livik

New Tactical Item - Messi's Golden Shoes

New Throwable - Football

New Football-themed vehicle

New Themed Area - Football Carnival

Football pitches across the battlefield

Football-themed Spawn Island

2) Aftermath 2.0

The new update also offers a revamped version of the Aftermath map. The map was made available in the 1.8 update. The latest Aftermatch 2.0 map features many brand-new features and other bug fixes.

Here are the major updates to Aftermath 2.0:

Upgrades to armor and firearms

Introduction of new energy and gameplay mechanics

New optimizations to consumables

Addition of new bunkers

Treasure Maps

Semi Truck as a new vehicle

Availability of Medicine Cabinet

New Guard Posts

Introduction of Recall Towers

Shop Recall

Note: Since PUBG Mobile is banned in India, users from this region must stay away from playing the game.

