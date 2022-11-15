PUBG Mobile 2.3 update APK file release time and update size for Android and iOS

PUBG Mobile's November patch update has started rolling out. The update will become available to all on November 17, 2022, per the rollout schedule. The up-to-date APK link will also become available on the official website in two days.

The 2.3 patch update is expected to introduce plenty of new features to the game, with the highlights being the collaboration with Argentinian legend Lionel Messi and a revamped Aftermath. However, before heading to the Play Store or App Store, gamers must ensure they have enough disk space for the 2.3 patch.

PUBG Mobile 2.3 size unveiled for iOS and Android as APK link to get updated by November 17

Details about PUBG Mobile 2.3 update schedule (Image via Discord)

According to game officials, the new update will have the following download sizes for Android and iOS:

Android update size: 688 MB (additional in-game data files/resource packs not included)

iOS or iPadOS update size: 1.84 GB

Players waiting for the 2.3 APK file launch will get the up-to-date link on the official website by November 17, 1:45 AM (UTC + 0). In addition to the APK download link, the rollout of the 2.3 patch will conclude on November 17 per the time given below:

Apple App Store (iOS and iPadOS): November 17, 2022, 1:30 am (UTC + 0)

November 17, 2022, 1:30 am (UTC + 0) Google Play Store (Android): November 17, 2022, 4:00 am (UTC + 0)

Downloading the latest update (Image via Google)

Follow the steps below to update PUBG Mobile to the latest 2.3 version on iOS and Android.

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store or Apple App Store (depending on your device).

Step 2: Browse PUBG Mobile using the search box and click the relevant results.

Step 3: Use the install or update button to start the download of the 2.3 version.

Step 4: Open the game once the download is complete and the update is installed.

Step 5: Download additional resource packs or update files and restart the game.

Step 6: Log into the game using the account linked to your UID.

You can enter the game and enjoy the latest 2.3 content in PUBG Mobile.

Installing the game on a PC (Image via BlueStacks)

Apart from downloading the November update on your smartphones or tablets, you can install the same on your PC or laptop with the help of an Android emulator. Here's how you can download and install PUBG Mobile 2.3 on your laptop or PC:

Step 1: You must install an Android emulator on your PC. Here are some of the popular suggestions:

BlueStacks - https://www.bluestacks.com/download.html

https://www.bluestacks.com/download.html NoxPlayer - https://www.bignox.com/en/download/fullPackage?formal

https://www.bignox.com/en/download/fullPackage?formal GameLoop - https://www.gameloop.com/

https://www.gameloop.com/ MEmu - https://www.memuplay.com/download-memu-on-pc.html

https://www.memuplay.com/download-memu-on-pc.html LDPlayer - https://www.ldplayer.net/

Step 2: After downloading the EXE file of your desired emulator, finish its setup.

Step 3: Launch the emulator and use Play Store or a similar pre-installed app to access PUBG Mobile.

You can repeat the installation process mentioned above and get access to the 2.3 patch update.

Besides the Play Store, you can also use the direct download link for the APK file to get the 2.3 version on your smartphone, tablet, or PC.

Note: This article is not meant for BGMI, as it did not receive the 2.3.0 version update.

