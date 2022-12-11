5 best Android games like Age of Empires

Age of Empires is one of the fan-favorite names in the gaming industry. Many players loved the game for its strategy-making and other dynamics which unlock as the players advance in the game.

Ensemble Studios' history-based strategy game series has practically everything a gamer looks for in a decent video game. This includes strategy, planning, and campaigning. Along with this, players can also have a chance to take on the roles of real-life heroes in actual wars while also learning a little bit about history in the Age of Empires.

This article lists the best Android games available in the Google Play Store similar to Age of Empires.

Fives games like Age of Empires on Android

5) Boom Beach

Boom Beach is a modern gaming title with new elements like Rocket Launchers and Radars. The game is compatible with a wide range of devices and runs smoothly. It is also developed by the popular gaming studio, Supercell, which has developed many top games in the strategy genre.

Players can play alongside millions of other players and can raid their villages to get loot and upgrade their troops and defenses. They can get into the Task Force to take on tough challenges and enemy bases with lots of loot and other resources.

4) DomiNations

DomiNations is one of the best gaming titles for players who prefer smart gameplay in strategy games. The game offers the option for players to work with some of history's greatest thinkers and leaders, including King Sejong, Cleopatra, and Leonardo Da Vinci.

Similar to the Age of Empires, the DomiNations game also covers various aspects of history where players can explore lots of civilizations. Players will discover many new and interesting elements like drones and join global alliances to switch each age they pass in the game.

3) Realm of Empires

The third title on the list of Age of Empires-like games is the Realm of Empires, which is developed by BDA Entertainment. The game features high-quality graphics and impressive dynamics that players love to explore.

Players can upgrade their village with the help of peasants by constructing new buildings and other important necessities. Gamers can find new technologies and assemble the necessary defense forces. The game also features a chat option where they can communicate with other players.

2) World of Empires 2

World of Empires 2 is another great gaming title for players who love the city-making kind of games. The title is available for free on the Google Play Store with a download size of around 100 MB.

Players can create drones and cyborgs, deploy cutting-edge weapons, and use Energy Shield to defend their cities. Other options include moving cities in the ocean and dominating opponents with cool armies and units.

1) Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans is one of the best alternatives for players who want an Age of Empire-like experience on an Android smartphone. The game boasts over 50 crore downloads on the Play Store with an impressive rating of 4.6. Developers continue to add new updates each month to make the gameplay even more engaging and astonishing.

The title features many immersive elements like joining clans and getting into clan wars. Players can get a huge amount of resources from these wars and can upgrade their bases quickly to unlock new troops, defenses, and heroes.

