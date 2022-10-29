Clash of Clans enjoys an avid fan following globally, with players playing the title daily. The game has more than 50 crores with an impressive 4.6-star rating on the Google Play Store, featuring a top-notch multiplayer and strategy-making concept.

Players can upgrade their town halls to unlock better buildings, troops, spells, heroes, and other interesting in-game items. Gamers have the option to customize their village to make it unbeatable against other players' attacks.

In this article, we discussed the seven best defensive bases that players in Town Hall 14 can set as their primary base.

Top defensive bases for Town Hall 14 in Clash of Clans

7) Farming Defensive Base

This Town Hall 14 base is primarily used for farming, but due to the strategic deployment of defenses, it can also serve as an excellent defensive base. The base has important buildings like Town Hall, Dark Elixir Storage, and Clan Castle in the middle of the map to protect them from looters. Players who want to use the base in clan wars in Clash of Clans can save Dark Elixir Storage with a defense like Eagle Artilary or Inferno Tower.

6) Hybrid Defensive Base

This is another hybrid base with great defensive deployment. The base has an equal number of defenses placed in all four directions to eliminate troops with lower HP or when they get scattered from Heroes leading them. Traps like giant bombs are placed in different wall openings to deal heavy damage to troops infiltrating the base.

5) Trophy Pushing Defensive Base

This base is suitable for players looking to push their trophies to the Legend League or other higher leagues in Clash of Clans. The base offers a string of defenses in well-balanced positions. Players can consider this defensive base an anti-3-star and won’t lose many trophies. Clashers are recommended to keep their X-Bows to air and ground targets to deal damage to both air and ground troops.

4) Anti-Air Base

This Town Hall 14 is an anti-air base. It covers air defenses with buildings that have more HPs to deal more damage to air troops, like dragons and balloons. Hence, it is easy for air defenses to take down air troops and stop them from demolishing the whole base.

3) Anti 2 Star Base

This is an anti-2 star base, which means that most of the base's attacks are stopped at a single star. The town hall is guarded in the centre by a well-placed trap to entice the troops away. To stop the opponent at a single star, the defences are spread across the map.

2) Scattershot Defensive Base

Hybrid bases work the best in Clash Of Clans with exceptional defensive abilities. The base includes defences such as scattershot and eagle artillery, which are placed in the centre of the map to cover the majority of the map and continuously reduce troops' HP. It aids other defences such as archer towers and canons in completely flushing out troops and winning the battle.

1) X-Bow Defensive Base

In Clash of Clans, the Hybrid Base is the best defensive base that players can use as their primary defensive base against most opponent attacks. The base's defences, such as the Inferno Tower and X-Bows, are strategically placed in attacking positions to deal the most damage to the troops. It assists other defences, such as archer towers and canons, in completely flushing out troops.

