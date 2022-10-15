5 best defense bases for Town Hall 12 in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans is arguably one of the best titles in the gaming industry. Launched in 2012, the game has amassed huge popularity across all age groups. The tactical and optimal use of in-game resources like gems, troops, spells, elixirs, and gold coins make Clash of Clans a remarkable choice.

In a recent update, Supercell developers have released Town Hall 15. Unsurprisingly, Town Hall 12 is still considered one of the best options, as it offers multiple defensive ploys, attack troops, and other elements. One can place their defense and attack buildings to stop opponents from getting stars on their base.

In this section, we discussed the five best defensive bases for Town Hall 12 in Clash of Clans.

Note: The article is subjective, and the following Clash of Clans attack strategies are based on the writer’s opinion. User opinions may vary.

Five most suitable defense bases for Town Hall 12 in Clash of Clans

5) Base 5

The fifth choice, suitable for players looking to create defensive foundations in Clash of Clans, is a hybrid base. It has a mixture of defense and other buildings scattered in good positions.

It can be used for farming and war. The recommended troops to keep for clan wars are PEKKA, Baby Dragon, Wizards, and Archers.

4) Anti 3-Star Base

The fourth option for defensive solidarity in Clash of Clans is the Anti-3-star base. It has the perfect blend of defense buildings positioned all over the map where most of the troops will scatter and get eliminated.

For the best result, players are recommended to keep their X-bows to air and ground targets, two Inferno towers on multiple foes and one on a single target. With these settings, the base will repel most of the troops from attacking its middle.

3) Base 3

The third base is another great choice with strong defensive positioning in significant places. The base is great for conserving precious loot as well as maintaining trophies.

The placement of high-damage defenses like eagle artillery and inferno towers is kept on a single target so that they can deal more damage to the troops. These defenses are also capable of eliminating attacking troops more quickly.

2) Hybrid Base 2

This is another hybrid base with an amazing defense mechanism. It holds important buildings like the town hall, dark elixir storage, and clan castle in the middle of the base. With these buildings in the center of the map, the defense ensures that most of the troops are eliminated before reaching them.

The base is quite efficient against air attacks as the air defenses and archer towers are in line to sustain damage. For ground attacks, the traps are placed in most of the openings, dealing heavy damage to the troops for ultimate defense.

1) Hybrid Base 1

The best base to use in Clash of Clans for the ultimate defense is the Hybrid TH12. It has a well-balanced placement of different buildings, which helps one counter both ground and air attacks.

The Town Hall is placed in the center of the map to ensure maximum safety and reduce the opponent's chances of getting an extra star. The base design also uses various buildings like the gold mine and barracks to cover the defenses.

Poll : 0 votes