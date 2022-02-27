5 best Town Hall 13 attack strategies in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans is one of the most popular mobile games in the world. It allows players to attack and set up defense on their bases in real-time, mandating appropriate battle strategies. In multiplayer and clan war battles, players attack opponent bases with various attack combinations in order to earn resources and obtain 3 stars.

Town Hall 13 is currently one of the higher level town halls in the game, and it frequently requires more resources for three stars in attack. Players can do so by creating army compositions of their own or by using a combination created by Clash of Clans YouTube content creators and esports players. In this article, we'll go through the five best attacking strategies for Town Hall 13.

Best Town Hall 13 attack strategies in Clash of Clans

5) Blizzard Dragons

It is one of the most popular attack TH 13 attack strategies, which can be used in both multiplayer and clan war battles. With the help of Battle Blimp and Invisibility Spells, Super Wizards can destroy the core of the base, allowing Dragons and Heroes to finish the remaining base. Players should use the Invisibility Spell every 4 seconds to help the Super Wizards destroy the town hall and other major defenses.

Army composition:

15 Dragons

3 Rage Spells

1 Freeze Spell

4 Invisibility Spells

Super Wizards, Freeze Spell, Poison Spell and Battle Blimp (Clan Castle)

4) Mass Miner

Miners' ability to go underground protects them from a lot of damage. Therefore, it is always a good ground troop to use in attack strategies. Mass Miner is one of the most offensive attacking strategies in Clash of Clans, if players are able to take down the enemy's clan castle troops using Heroes and Spells.

Army composition:

50 Miners

3 Heal Spells

4 Invisibility Spells

1 Poison Spell

Super Wizards, Rage Spell and Battle Blimp (Clan Castle)

3) BoWiBa

Bat Spells are used to combat single-target Inferno Towers in this popular TH13 ground attack strategy. Ice Golems serve as tanks in BoWiBa, while Wizards, Witches, Bats, and Bowlers attack the defenses. Players should only deploy this attack strategy in clan war attacks as it uses a lot of Dark Elixir.

Army composition:

8 Ice Golems

10 Bowlers

10 Witches

8 Earthquake Spells

2 Freeze Spells

1 Poison Spell

Yeti, Valkyrie, Rage Spell and Log Launcher (Clan Castle)

2) Queen Charge LavaLoon

The Town Hall 13 attack strategy is highly effective against bases with weaker air defenses. This attack method is used by players in both multiplayer and clan war battles since it can help you gain 3 stars easily while also earning a lot of resources. To perform this attack, a player must have at least level 50 Archer Queen.

Army composition:

2 Lava Hounds

22 Balloons

5 Healers

2 Baby Dragons

9 Minions

2 Archers

3 Rage Spells

2 Haste Spells

2 Freeze Spells

1 Poison Spell

Yeti, Valkyrie, Jump Spell and Battle Blimp (Clan Castle)

1) Electro DragLoon

The chain damage ability of Electro Dragon makes it one of the highest DPS troops in Clash of Clans. Just like LavaLoon and Dragon attacks, bases with low-level air defenses or closely arranged defenses are perfect for Electro DragLoon. Players can add Minions and Baby Dragons to the army composition to clear outside buildings.

Army composition:

7 Electro Dragons

8 Balloons

2 Wizards

2 Archers

1 Baby Dragon

3 Rage Spells

2 Lightning Spells

2 Freeze Spells

1 Poison Spell

Yeti, Rage Spell and Battle Blimp (Clan Castle)

Edited by Mayank Shete