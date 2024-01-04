Clash of Clans guide: Which is the best Hero Equipment for Archer Queen?

Clash of Clans introduced a lot of new content in its recent TH16 update, including the much-awaited Town Hall 16, Root Rider troop, Spirit Fox pet, defense merging mechanism, and Hero Equipment. The last feature is widely regarded as one of the best additions the developer, Supercell, has incorporated into the game.

Hero Equipment lets gamers create layouts for their Heroes' unique abilities according to their attack strategies. However, many can find it confusing as opting for the best Hero Equipment can be a mind-bender.

Remember, none of the Hero Equipment can be labeled as the best for any Hero, as each has unique attributes corresponding to a specific attack strategy.

Choosing the perfect Archer Queen Hero Equipment in Clash of Clans

Here are the Clash of Clans Hero Equipment and their appropriate attack strategies for Archer Queen:

1) Giant Arrow

Clash of Clans Giant Arrow stats (Image via Supercell)

Giant Arrow is the Hero Equipment for Archer Queen that crosses the entire village, destroying every building in its way. It was introduced in the TH16 update and has become the most useful equipment for those who prefer aerial attacks.

If you use troops like Dragons, Electro Dragons, or Lava Hounds in your army composition, consider equipping your Archer Queen with this gear. This is because, in such attacks, the priority is to take down the lethal Air Defenses, such as Rockets and Inferno Towers.

Although players use the Lightening Spells to destroy these defenses beforehand, Giant Arrow can also be helpful, as these spells often aren't enough to get the job done.

2) Healer Puppet

Clash of Clans Healer Puppet stats (Image via Supercell)

Healer Puppet equipment produces an active ability that summons a group of Healers around Archer Queen. It is the best alternative for the Queen Walk tactic that helps the queen stay alive during her spree around the base.

Those who prefer the Queen Walk tactic can equip Archer Queen with Healer Puppet as a backup since the army's Healers are often shot down while the queen is at work.

3) Invisibility Vial

Invisibility Vial stats (Image via Supercell)

Invisibility Vial is the Hero Equipment with an active ability to turn Archer Queen invisible for a short period. This used to be the default skill of the queen, which has been rendered as equipment after the introduction of Hero Equipment in Clash of Clans.

Those who prefer the Queen Walk tactic can use this equipment as it keeps the queen safe during any harsh attack. Moreover, consider using this equipment with Healer Puppet equipment to best utilize the tactic.

4) Archer Puppet

Archer Puppet stats (Image via Supercell)

Archer Puppet delivers an active ability to the queen that summons a group of Archers. It was another default skill of Archer Queen turned into Hero Equipment after the Clash of Clans TH16 update.

Use this equipment only when you have a tank before Archer Queen, as the Archers summoned from the ability are prone to splash attacks from which a tank can prevent them. Moreover, you can use the equipment if you wish to distract the defenses with Archers to save the queen.

