Best tips and tricks to level up quickly in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans is popular for several reasons, including its village-building mechanics. Progressing in the title requires you to build a strong base and upgrade the Town Hall, its main building, which becomes arduous when players near TH10 or TH11. The Trophies you accumulate throughout your COC gaming journey also reflect your in-game prowess, gathered through attacking enemies' bases via multiplayer attacks and defending your base from their raids.

However, leveling up your Town Hall is a double-edged sword. It unlocks many new items, pits you against tougher enemies in multiplayer attacks, and allows you to face harsher enemy raids.

This article discusses a few tips and tricks to help you level up in Clash of Clans.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's views.

Tips and tricks to level up your Town Hall in Clash of Clans

1) Improve your attack/defense skills before upgrading your Town Hall

Since upgrading your TH features tougher enemy bases in multiplayer attacks and has you face more powerful enemy raids in the Home Village, you should improvise your attack and defense strategies before leveling up the building.

To know the best attack strategies and orientation for your base, follow a Clash of Clans content creator, as they regularly post helpful guides for different aspects of the game.

Moreover, experiment with different army compositions and see which works best for you. Reconstruct your village and position every structure so that each effectively contributes to the base's fortification. Lastly, ensure you have upgraded every useful troop, spell, Hero and their equipment, and Siege machines before leveling up the Town Hall.

2) Use your builders wisely

As established, maxing out your village before leveling up the TH is imperative. However, if you wish to do this quickly, you must learn Builder management.

Keeping all Builders busy allows you to accumulate substantial resources to begin the next upgrades when a Builder gets free. Also, if you wish to quickly max out your village and upgrade the TH, unlock all Builder Huts by collecting Clash of Clans Gems, a premium in-game currency.

You can also get the sixth Builder for the Home Village by upgrading the Builder base to level 9 and then building the O.T.T.O Hut. Max out specific structures in your Builder Base and send O.T.T.O Hut's Master Builder to the Home Village to unlock the sixth Builder.

3) Avoid rushing

In haste to upgrade their Town Hall, many players ignore upgrading crucial buildings in their base, such as defenses, army camps, resource collectors, and storage. By doing so, they lose their Trophy count and become incompetent before powerful enemies that the upgrade pits them against. Hence, act patiently while progressing in the title and upgrade other useful buildings first in your base.

Another point worth mentioning is using your Clash of Clans currency wisely. Avoid squandering them on lesser useful items, such as decor and troops or spells you don't use.

4) Make the most of your Clash of Clans Magic items

To spice up players' COC experience, Supercell keeps releasing new magic items in its updates. These items come in handy when you wish to finish an update instantly or fill your storage with Gold, Elixir, or Dark Elixir.

One such useful magic item, especially for beginners in Clash of Clans, is the Book of Building, which instantly finishes any upgrade, including Town Hall. However, acquiring these magic items isn't easy, as they are among the rarest items in the game.

You can only acquire them at Trader Shop via Gems, League Shop, Clan Games, or win in an event's premium reward track. You must purchase the Event Pass, which costs real money, to obtain rewards in these premium reward tracks.

