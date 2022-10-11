How to download Clash of Clans Town Hall 15 update on Android & iOS devices

The October 2022 update of Clash of Clans is officially out. After a week of previews, Supercell has finally made the new Town Hall 15 available, alongside many other additions, including new Hero Pets, Defenses, and the Electro Titan troop.

The update has also brought in the much-awaited Barracks changes. All Barracks and Dark Barracks will now be merged into a single Barrack and Dark Barrack, respectively.

Players who have not yet downloaded the Town Hall 15 update are urged to do so by visiting the relevant App Stores.

Steps to download Clash of Clans Town Hall 15 update

Android

Those with Android devices must use the Google Play Store to download the latest Clash of Clans update (Image via Google Play Store)

Those with Android devices can use the Google Play Store to get the new Clash of Clans October update. You may follow the steps provided below to complete the download:

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store application and use the search bar to look up 'Clash of Clans.' Several results will appear. Select the relevant result.

Step 2: Click on the 'Update' button to start the download procedure for the Town Hall 15 update. You may click on the 'Install' button to get the game itself if you do not have an older version available.

iOS

Those with iOS devices must use the Apple App Store to get the new version of the game (Image via Apple App Store)

If you have an iOS device, follow the steps provided below to download the latest version of Clash of Clans through the Apple App Store:

Step 1: Open the Apple App Store on your iOS device and search for the game.

Step 2: You can hit the ‘Update’ button to start downloading the latest version of the game.

Once successfully installed, you can enjoy all the new features of the Town Hall 15 update.

Note: You must ensure that there is sufficient storage space available on your device before downloading and installing the update on your Android and iOS devices. You are also advised not to use unauthorized sources to get the new version, as they may have viruses.

Changes in Clash of Clans October update

Listed below are the different changes that have been brought to the game with the new update:

Town Hall 15 (Multiple upgrades to Giga Inferno)

New Defenses: Spell Tower & Monolith (Available at Town Hall 15)

New Troop: Electro Titan (Available from Town Hall 14 onwards)

New Siege Machine: Battle Drill (Available at Town Hall 15)

New Spell: Recall Spell (Available from Town Hall 13 onwards)

New Hero Pets – Frosty, Diggy, Poison Lizard, Phoenix

New Building/Defense Levels

Game Balance

Barracks Reworks

Season Challenge Improvements

Clan Capital Prioritization

AI Changes

Cosmetics (New music, new animation set, and fire sword effect update for champion king)

Time and Cost reductions (Duration and cost of several upgrades altered)

Numerous Bug Fixes

Readers can check out the detailed notes of the new update by clicking on this link.

