New Electro Titan in Clash of Clans October update: Housing space, special aura, training time, and more details

The most significant Town Hall update of Clash of Clans was rolled out on Monday, October 10, and fans welcomed the much-anticipated TH15. Although the October 2022 update's highlight was Town Hall 15, fans welcomed tons of new additions, including pets, defenses, a spell, a Siege Machine, and a troop.

The new troop has been named Electro Titan, and Supercell teased it on Sunday, October 9, via a promo. The new ground troop complements the theme of Town Hall 15 with her thunderous magical abilities that can shock enemies, buildings, or anything else around her. At the same time, her aura deals with constant damage.

The following section lets readers learn more about Electro Titan, her capabilities, stats, upgrades, and more in Clash of Clans.

Clash of Clans Town Hall 15 introduces Electro Titan, a ground troop with thunder-based magical abilities

The new troop is now available in the game, where players can unlock her by upgrading the Barracks to Level 16, which is also among the newest additions in the Clash of Clans Town Hall 15 update. However, one can only upgrade the Barracks to the highest in-game level via Town Hall 14 (or TH15).

After upgrading to Town Hall 14, the build cost for Barracks Level 16 (HP: 1250) will be 15 million Gold, which will take 16 days to upgrade. Once players are able to upgrade Level 16 for Barracks, they can gain 1,175 experience and get access to the newest ground troop, Electro Titan.

Here are the stats that one must know about Electro Titan in Clash of Clans:

Non-upgradable stats

Non-upgradable stats for Electro Titan (Image via Supercell)

Housing Space: 32

32 Movement Speed: 16

16 Attack Speed: 1.5s

1.5s Aura Attack Speed: 0.4s

0.4s Range: 1.25 tiles

1.25 tiles Aura Radius: 3.5 tiles

3.5 tiles Barracks (required level): 16

Upgradable stats

Upgradable stats for Electro Titan (Image via Supercell)

Damage per second

Level 1: 180

180 Level 2: 200

200 Level 3: 220

Damage per attack

Level 1: 270

270 Level 2: 300

300 Level 3: 330

Aura damage per second

Level 1: 75

75 Level 2: 100

100 Level 3: 125

Aura amage per attack

Level 1: 30

30 Level 2: 40

40 Level 3: 50

Hit points

Level 1: 7200

7200 Level 2: 7700

7700 Level 3: 8200

Upgrade requirements

Requirements for upgrades (Image via Supercell)

Research cost (upgrade)

Level 2: 19.5 million Elixir

19.5 million Elixir Level 3: 20.5 million Elixir

Research time (upgrade)

Level 2: 17 days and 12 hours

17 days and 12 hours Level 3: 18 days

Laboratory (required level for the upgrade)

Level 2: 12

12 Level 3: 13

Electro Titan is a ground troop in Clash of Clans, but she can target anything closer to her on the ground or in the air. She deals damage to the enemies using short-range whips focusing on a single target.

Moreover, her aura in Clash of Clans can also deal damage to anything else coming in its range. However, Walls are immune to Electro Titan's aura. Thus, her capabilities on the battlefield make her ideal for defense and attack.

Readers can also find a complete explanation of Electro Titan's abilities, suitable strategies, and many more in Judo Sloth Gaming's analytical video given above.

Poll : 0 votes