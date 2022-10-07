Clash of Clans Town Hall 15: Release date, time, new defenses, and more revealed

Amid all the speculation around the inclusion of Town Hall 15 in the upcoming Clash of Clans update, Supercell dropped a teaser on October 5, confirming the same. Thus, after a long wait, players will be able to upgrade to TH 15 and unlock a plethora of new tactical advantages.

Supercell hasn't confirmed a specific release date for the in-game launch of Town Hall 15, but one can expect it to arrive alongside the October update. The arrival of the new Town Hall level is happening more than a year later, as the developers launched TH 14 in April 2022.

Although Supercell has refrained from revealing too much about the upcoming update, some crucial details have been unveiled through sneak peeks at the Clash of Clans subreddit. In the following section, players can find out about Town Hall 15's release schedule, new defenses, and more.

Clash of Clans update: Supercell teased Town Hall 15, which is expected to arrive in the next update

Supercell hasn't provided any release date or time for Town Hall 15's launch. However, the October 2022 update is expected to be released in the first half of the month, most probably around Monday, October 10. However, gamers can wait for Supercell to unveil the schedule for the exact release date and time.

TH15 will have a magical theme, as revealed in the teaser, and its building will use a blue and purple scheme.

Upgrade cost and time

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans While Town Hall 15 does not have a unique signature defensive weapon, its Giga Inferno can be upgraded several times to make it even more powerful than before. But don’t worry, we’ve got a few tricks up our sleeves as you’ll see over the coming previews While Town Hall 15 does not have a unique signature defensive weapon, its Giga Inferno can be upgraded several times to make it even more powerful than before. But don’t worry, we’ve got a few tricks up our sleeves as you’ll see over the coming previews 👀

The new Town Hall addition in Clash of Clans will have an upgrade cost of 18 million Gold, which will take 15 days to complete. In terms of capacities, at the base level, TH 15 will be able to hold two million Gold, two million Elixir, and 20K Dark Elixir, with an HP of 9600. One will be able to upgrade these storages alongside various other buildings.

Interestingly, Town Hall 15 will not have a unique signature defensive weapon. Supercell has revealed that the new Clash of Clans Town Hall addition will borrow Giga Inferno from previous TH levels - 13 and 14. The Giga Inferno, however, will be upgradable several times to make Town Hall 15 even more powerful.

Supercell is expected to unveil more via sneak peeks and previews in the following days until the Clash of Clans update arrives.

New Defenses

Another teaser was dropped by Supercell on October 6, revealing the two new defenses in Town Hall 15 - Spell Tower and Monolith. The former will allow players to choose between three spells to defend the base, while the latter will be a single target base defense.

The three spells of Spell Tower will include the following:

Rage Spell (to boost nearby defenses and units) - At Level 1 with an upgrade cost and time of 14 million and 14 days, alongside 2500 HP.

At Level 1 with an upgrade cost and time of 14 million and 14 days, alongside 2500 HP. Poison Spell (to spew poison onto the enemies) - At Level 2 with an upgrade cost and time of 16 million and 16 days, alongside 2800 HP.

At Level 2 with an upgrade cost and time of 16 million and 16 days, alongside 2800 HP. Invisibility Spell (to temporarily conceal defense, units, and buildings) - At Level 3 with an upgrade cost and time of 18 million and 18 days, alongside 3100 HP.

Monolith will have two levels which will be upgradable with Dark Elixir. The first level will cost 300K DE (18 days), while the second will have a price of 360K DE (19 days).

