5 ways to farm Dark Elixir in Clash of Clans

As players know, all activities in Clash of Clans require currencies like Elixir, Gold, Gems and Dark Elixir.

Dark Elixir is one of the most important currencies in Clash of Clans that is needed to train Dark Elixir troops, upgrade heroes and train dark spells, such as skeleton spells. Players can start earning Dark Elixir from Town Hall 7.

5 Different ways that players can acquire Dark Elixir in Clash of Clans

1) Dark Elixir drill

The Dark Elixir drill (Image via Sportskeeda)

Dark Elixir drills can be built when players reach Town Hall 7. It produces Dark Elixir, and is its primary source. Production rises as it is upgraded and players can use gems to boost Dark Elixir drill production.

Currently, the Dark Elixir drill can be upgraded to a its maximum at level 9, and will then produce 160 Dark Elixir per hour, with a capacity of 3,600.

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Throwback: Some original concept art for the Dark Elixir Drill! http://t.co/S7gKDKHssr Throwback: Some original concept art for the Dark Elixir Drill! http://t.co/S7gKDKHssr

2) Tombstones

Dark troop tombstones (Image via Sportskeeda)

When a base is attacked, the Dark Barrack troops which die, form a grave or tombstone. These tombstones have a certain amount of Dark Elixir in them which can be collected by tapping the tombstone. Players can earn 1 Dark Elixir from each Dark Tombstone.

3) Clan wars

War Bonus (Image via Sportskeeda)

Attacking a base with Town Hall 7 or above in Clanwar provides players with Dark Elixir as a winning bonus. The amount of Dark Elixir depends on the level of the base a player attacks, the higher the base, the more the Dark Elixir. Essentially, attacking a TH14 base will provide maximum Dark Elixir bonus.

This can be collected from the treasury in Clan Castle once the war is over. A player can easily earn 8000 - 10000 Dark Elixir by attacking top bases.

4) Attacking enemy base and Star bonus

Star bonus (Image via Sportskeeda)

Dark Elixir can be looted from enemy bases by attacking Dark Elixir drills, Dark Elixir storage and Town Hall. Players also get a star bonus when they gain 5 stars by attacking in multiplayer mode.

This star bonus is also a good source of Dark Elixir. A player can earn a maximum of 4,500 Dark Elixirs from the Star Bonus when in the Legend League of Clash of Clans.

5) Season Bank

Season bank (Image via Sportskeeda)

When a player attacks a village, the amount of Dark Elixir that is transferred to the Season Bank is equal to the amount looted from the enemy base. This Dark Elixir can be collected at the end of a season as a Season reward.

The total amount of Dark Elixir is equal to the amount looted from raiding bases in a particular season. Season Bank has a maximum storage of 50,000 Dark Elixir without Gold Pass and 250,000 Dark Elixir with Gold Pass.

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans New month means new #SeasonChallenges ! Complete exciting tasks, unlock great prizes (including the Season Bank at the end of the July Season!), and get this beautiful Valkyrie Queen skin with the Gold Pass! Clash on, Chief! New month means new #SeasonChallenges! Complete exciting tasks, unlock great prizes (including the Season Bank at the end of the July Season!), and get this beautiful Valkyrie Queen skin with the Gold Pass! Clash on, Chief! https://t.co/cCp0gaTPS7

Also Read Article Continues below

Dark Elixir is an important part of Clash of Clans. Thus, the player needs to use it judiciously and strategically to build a quality base.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan