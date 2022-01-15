5 ways to farm gems faster in Clash of Clans

As players know, all Clash of Clans activities require currencies divided into three types: Elixir, Gold, and Gems.

Gems are one of the most important currencies in Clash of Clans, as they are required to construct some of the game's most essential structures, such as builder huts. Gems can also speed up production, army training, and hero recovery time.

5 Ways to farm Gems in Clash of Clans

1) Remove obstacles in home base

Removing obstacles like plants and rocks in the home base is an excellent way to earn gems. Removal of plants costs Elixir, while removal of rocks costs gold. When you clear an obstacle in your home base, you will receive some Gems ranging from 0 to 6.

The amount you get is fixed and follows a pattern that is is unchangeable and will always repeat in the same sequence: 6, 0, 4, 5, 1, 3, 2, 0, 0, 5, 1, 0, 3, 4, 0, 0, 5, 0, 1, 0

2) Complete achievements

When players complete achievements, such as upgrading specific buildings, defending attacks, and gathering gold, they are awarded achievements gems. The more challenging achievements they complete, the more gems they will earn.

You can earn up to 8,637 Gems by completing all the available in-game achievements.

3) Gem Mine

There is a "Gem Mine" structure in the Builder Base, accessible at Town Hall level 4, that starts broken but may be repaired for Gem production at Builder Base level 3. Gems production will rise as it is upgraded.

Use Clock Tower's ability to speed up Gem Mine production.

4) Remove special event obstacles

Every year, Clash of Clans introduces a variety of unique event obstacles, such as anniversary balloons, birthday obstacles, Christmas trees, Halloween obstacles, etc.

Players can remove these obstacles by spending a certain quantity of Gold and Elixir in exchange for nearly double the amount of resources consumed and several Gems.

5) Builder base groves and rocks

The Builder Base, unlocked at Town Hall level 4, is home to many trees, groves, bushes, stones, and rocks. Players can remove these obstacles to earn several Gems that range from 0 to 6.

Finally, Gems are a valuable resource in Clash of Clans since they can be used for various purposes. So, farm Gems and save them for the right time.

