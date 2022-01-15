5 ways to farm Gold faster in Clash of Clans

All Clash of Clans players dream of getting millions per loot attack. Most people only think that the best way to get loot is from multiplayer battles. However, there are multiple ways to earn good loot that can get your base maxed out in very little time if you keep grinding regularly.

Over the years, Supercell has added more elements to the game that have made looting a lot easier than in the early days. Players were quitting the game because of how hard it was to get loot and how much time it took for one single upgrade.

That was when Supercell started adding fun elements to the game, reducing wall costs, building costs, and many more features that made the game easier but still fun to play. In this article, players will learn about five ways to farm Gold faster in Clash of Clans!

Clash of Clans: Ways to stack gold in-game

1) Multiplayer battles

Multiplayer Battles (Image via Sportskeeda)

Multiplayer Battles are the best known and used method for looting, where players create their troop combinations and attack enemy bases to gain loot.

Players should try to aim for higher loot bases even if it takes time to find one. One can even collect the loot from the collectors of an enemy base and then surrender the battle. Most players at lower Town Hall levels adapt this method to save most of their troops as well.

2) Single player

Single Player (Image via Sportskeeda)

Single Player battles/Goblin maps are among the easiest ways to get easy gold. Goblin Maps offer amazing loot to players. One does not even have to 3-star a base to get full loot.

There are no trophies involved in these battles as well. These are no-risk battles where players literally have no risk of losing trophies.

3) Practice mode

Practice Mode (Image via Sportskeeda)

Practice Mode is an excellent way to learn using different troop combinations and earn good gold simultaneously. They offer tutorials, and the player gets the base loot as a bonus on winning. There is no loss in the trophy count on losing.

4) Clan wars

Clan Wars (Image via YouTube/Chief Pat)

Clan Wars offers amazing loot when the war is won. A player can get millions of gold and elixir on winning both of their attacks. If one gets into a good clan, they can get amazing loot from wars.

5) Clan games

Clan Games (Image via YouTube/Godson Clash of Clans)

Clan Games can fill up a player's storage because they offer lots of gold, elixir, and runes as rewards. Runes can significantly boost a player's progress in the game. Again, if one gets into a good clan, they will be able to get all the rewards.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha