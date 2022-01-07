In Clash of Clans, troops are categorized into ground and air troops. There are ground troops that attack both ground and air troops, while some target only ground troops. On the other hand, all air troops (except healer and balloon) target both ground and air troops.

Ground troops in Clash of Clans are those troops who can be attacked by ground defensive buildings. They have to break the walls (except Hog Rider and Miner) to proceed in because they can't hop over them. These troops can be healed by healers.

Top 5 Ground Troops in Clash of Clans

Ground troops are equally as important as air troops, and one can't neglect either. In this article, players will learn about the Top 5 most effective Ground troops in Clash of Clans.

5) Giant

Clash of Clans Giant (Image via Clash of Clans)

In-game description:

"These big guys may seem calm, but show them a turret or cannon and you'll see their fury unleashed! Slow yet durable, these warriors are best used to soak up hits."

Giant was initially released with the release of Clash of Clans itself. It has 10 upgradeable levels and deals a base damage of 11 per second. It has 300 Hit Points at the base level, making it the first tank troop in the game.

Most beginners use Giants, wizards, barbarians, and archers for their attacks, where Giant acts as the tank troop supported by other troops in the back.

Training Cost: 3500 Elixir

Training Time: 30 seconds

4) Wizard

Clash of Clans Wizard (Image via Clash of clans)

In-game description:

"The Wizard is a terrifying presence on the battlefield. Pair him up with some of his fellows and cast concentrated blasts of destruction on anything, land or sky!"

Wizard was released with the release of Clash of Clans in 2012 as well. Wizard has 10 levels at the moment and deals damage of 50 per second. It has 75 Hit Points at the base level.

Wizards are the perfect troops to deploy behind tanks to create a funnel while entering a base. Wizards inflict splash damage which makes them lethal when many.

Training Cost: 1000 Elixir

Training Time: 30 seconds

3) Hog Rider

Clash of Clans Hog Rider (Image Via Clash of clans)

In-game description:

"Having tamed the fierce leaping hog, the Hog Rider punishes those who hide behind their puny walls! Fueled by Dark Elixir, these warriors have never known defeat!"

Hog Rider is the second Dark Elixir troop introduced to the game. Players can unlock Hog Rider once they reach Town Hall level 7. Hog Rider has 11 levels and deals damage of 60 per second at the base level.

It has 270 Hit Points at the base level. Hog Rider is one of the best ground troops, and they can be effective when combined with golems and wizards, mainly when supported with healing spells. Hog Riders jump over the walls and target the defensive units.

Training Cost: 30 Dark Elixir

Training Time: 45 seconds

2) Valkyrie

Valkyrie (Image via Clash of Clans)

In-game description:

"A master of the two-handed axe, this glorious warrior runs between nearby buildings and can shred several troops or buildings at once with her whirlwind blow!"

Valkyrie is one of the strongest and most difficult-to-use Dark Troops available in the game. It was made available on March 12, 2013. Valkyrie has 9 levels at the moment, deals a damage of 94 per second and has 750 Hit Points at the base level.

Valkyrie is difficult to use, but when funneled into a base properly, accompanied by a few healing spells, rage spell, or jump spell, they can pummel through any defense.

Training Cost: 50 Dark Elixir

Training Time: 1 minute 30 seconds

1) Bowler

Clash of Clans Bowler (Image via Sportskeeda)

In-game description:

"This big blue dude digs the simple things in life - Dark Elixir drinks and throwing rocks. His massive boulders bounce off their targets and hit again behind it for a double strike!"

Bowler, a Dark Troop that unlocks on reaching Town Hall level 10, was made playable on March 21, 2016. Bowler has 6 levels at the moment and deals a damage of 60 per second at the base level. It has 290 Hit Points at the base level.

Like Valkyrie, they are very lethal when funneled into the base properly. You don't want your bowler horde to move around the base destroying the resource units.

Bowlers carry massive boulders that hit one target and bounce of to another when thrown.

Training Cost: 70 Dark Elixir

Training Time: 1 minute

Note: This article reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha