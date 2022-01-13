Eagle Artillery in Clash of Clans: All you need to know

Clash of Clans players always need to check if their base is maxed out before upgrading their Town Hall to prevent the base from being 'rushed.'

Obviously, any good base wouldn't be able to defend itself at higher levels without upgrading all of its defenses. This is why players generally need to upgrade their troops, heroes, storage, and collectors before upgrading their Town Hall. Eagle Artillery is one of those defense units that can single-handedly take down hordes of enemy troops by dealing splash damage to them.

Eagle Artillery acts as a very strong defense for the base and this article discusses how this defensive building can be unlocked.

A look at Eagle Artillery in Clash of Clans

The in-game description of Eagle Artillery:

"The Eagle Artillery has nearly unlimited range and targets tough enemies with exploding shells. However, it won't activate until a large amount of troops have been deployed."

Eagle Artillery from Clash of Clans is a very powerful defensive building that has a range which covers the entire map, leaving just one blind spot around it. Players are able to unlock the Eagle Artillery defense once they upgrade their Town Hall to level 11. The Eagle Artillery lights its eyes first after 150 housing spaces worth of troops and activates at 180 housing spaces worth of troops for levels 1 and 2.

It fires three consecutive shots at regular intervals of 10 seconds with each shot dealing a damage of 90 per second. At the moment, the Eagle Artillery can be upgraded up to five levels.

Statistics of Eagle Artillery

1) It costs 8,000,000 Gold to build an Eagle Artillery.

2) It has 4,000 Hit Points at the base level.

3) It deals 300 Damage per hit and 90 Damage per second.

4) It can target both ground and air units.

5) It is a splash damage dealing defense, which deals damage across a very wide range.

The maxed-out level 5 Eagle Artillery is the most expensive defense in the game, costing 20,000,000 gold. It also has the largest range and biggest blind spot of any defense. Overall, it is a very efficient building that changes everything when it comes to the defense scenario of a base. The Eagle Artillery can easily fend off even tank troops like PEKKA and heroes and is absolutely worth investing in. It is also the only building in Clash of Clans that can be built only once.

