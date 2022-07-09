Best attack strategy for TH14 in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans is a strategy-based game that allows players to use a variety of troop combinations while on attack. Each Town Hall requires a unique combination of troops, spells, and heroes, and this makes up an attack strategy.

While playing Clash of Clans, players need to equip themselves with some unique attacking strategies to survive in clan wars. Therefore, mastering these tactics is an important asset in the game, particularly at Town Hall 14 (TH14) - the maximum level of Town Hall in the game.

This article offers a simple, yet effective attack strategy for TH14 players in the game.

Clash of Clans TH14 Super Dragon Attack Strategy

The Super Dragon attack strategy is very efficient, and it would be fair to call it an overpowered army. It may take some time to learn and master this technique, but if applied properly, no Town Hall 14 base will persist. Even the max TH14 bases will be wiped out with ease.

Army Composition:

6 Super Dragons

4 Minions

3 Rage Spells

5 Freeze Spells

1 Battle Blimp

9 Balloons + 1 Freeze Spell + 1 Rage Spell (in clan castle)

How to execute the army?

Step 1: Create a Funnel

TH14 Attack Strategy Execution (Image via Clash of Clans)

Players are advised to create a funnel for Super Dragons either by Heroes or Minions. Super Minions has a high damage-per-second (DPS), which enables the attacker to have a perfect funnel. If the funnel is to be created with heroes, use the Barbarian King as a shield for Archer Queen.

However, players are advised to use Super Minions as a means to do so. If heroes are used in the first place, they will be taken down by defenses early on. This will leave the attacker with no alternative to clean up, leading to a failed attack due to lack of time.

Step 2: Sending Super Dragons in

TH14 attack strategy: Spell and Battle Blimp (Image via Clash of Clans)

When a perfect funnel is created, Super Dragons must be deployed at the center within the range of the Grand Warden. Use the Grand Warden's special ability to give initial trust along with rage spells. This special ability, along with the rage, will help Super Dragons wipe out some of the heavy defenses like Eagle Artillery and Inferno Towers from the base.

Once the Super Dragons have entered the base layout, deploy a battle blimp. It will proceed to the Town Hall and the balloons in the clan castle will take down the Town Hall. As the Town Hall deals heavy damage to the troops, it must be taken down as soon as possible.

Players can now use the Barbarian King, Archer Queen, and Royal Champion to support Super Dragons in cleaning up.

Step 3: Use rage and freeze spells

TH14 attack strategy: perfect three stars (Image via Clash of Clans)

Using spells in the correct place and at the right time is an art. Spells play an important role in determing the course of the attack. Rage spells must be used on troops where they are able to destroy a larger number of buildings, while freeze spells need to be used on defenses such as Air Sweeper, Inferno Tower, and Scattershots.

If the above steps are implemented properly, the attack will be executed very easily, ensuring three stars on each base.

