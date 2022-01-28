How to unlock Super Minion in Clash of Clans?

Multiplayer online strategy game 'Clash of Clans' released Super Troop are supercharged versions of conventional Elixir and Dark Elixir troops like Dragons, Lava Hound, Minions, and others, a while ago. Regardless of the troop version, these Super Troops have a variety of powers and qualities.

As they have more hitpoints and damage per second, players should use these Super Troops to offer variety and improve offensive tactics.

These Super Troops require a certain level of the regular troop version and 25000 Dark Elixir or Super Potion. This article will talk about 'Super Minion,' one of the most popular Super Troops in Clash of Clans.

Super Minions in the Clash of Clans: How to get and stats

The Super Minion in Clash of Clans (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Super Minion is a supercharged version of the Minion. Players can unlock it by upgrading the Minion to level 8 or higher. Boosting the Minion and unlocking the Super Minion costs 25,000 Dark Elixir or a Super Potion, and the effect lasts three days.

The level of Super Minion that a player obtains after boosting is the same as the level of the Minion troop. The in-game description of the Super Minion is:

"Super Minion's big forehead isn't just for show: sniping enemy defenses from a safe distance is simply a brainy move! Especially when you've grown too big to avoid Seeking Air Mines."

The Super Minion is a significantly larger Minion who attacks by firing rockets from a great distance. It can fire its first five shots at a very long range because of its Long Shot ability. Seeking Air Mines can identify and attack the Super Minion, unlike the standard Minion.

Super Minions have no preference, unlike Golem and Lava Hound, and they attack the nearest building. They will abandon their previously targeted building and attack enemy troops, traps, and heroes if they become conscious of them.

Super Minions can defeat heroes like Archer Queen, Barbarian King, and others without them fighting back because of their long-range ability. Two Super Minions are enough to defeat any hero if defenses don't get in the way.

Super Minion statistics

The Super Minion level 8 statistics (Image via Sportskeeda)

The high hitpoints of a Super Minion, high damage per second, and ability to attack both ground and air troops make it an effective defensive troop. The following are the Super Minions statistics:

The Super Minion has 1700 hitpoints and deals 350 damage on every shot. To train a Super Minion, it takes 12 troop housing worth of space, 1 minute 48 seconds, and 78 Dark Elixir. A Super Minion has a range of four tiles, but ten tiles when the long-range ability is active. Super Minions have a speed of 16 and an attack speed of 1.

Finally, Super Troops are one of the best Clash of Clans additions, and they must be included in your offensive and defense strategy. When combined with other troops with high DPS, Super Minions may do a lot of damage and are difficult to deal with.

