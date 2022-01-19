Siege Machines in Clash of Clans: All you need to know

As players know, Siege Machines in Clash of Clans are special weapons created in the Workshop that carry your Clan Castle troops. Upon being destroyed, the Siege Machine releases the Clan Castle troops housed within it.

Currently, there are 6 Siege Machines available in Clash of Clans that can be unlocked by upgrading the Siege Workshop.

Siege Machines and Types in Clash of Clans

1) Wall Wrecker

The Wall Wrecker in Clash of Clans (Image via sportskeeda)

The in-game description of Wall Wrecker is:

"The Wall Wrecker exists for two simple purposes: smash through anything that it comes across and deliver the Clan Castle troops straight to the heart of the village. Built from heavy-duty materials, it can take a pummeling before breaking down. Immune to spell effects."

The Wall Wrecker is the first Siege Machine you unlock, and it will be available as soon as the Workshop is finished. Its primary target is the Town Hall, and it will fight its way through enemy buildings and walls to get there. When the Wall Wrecker arrives at the Town Hall, it instantly disintegrates, revealing the Clan Castle troops inside.

Training cost: 100000 Gold

Hitpoints: 6500

Damage: 520

2) Battle Blimp

The Battle Blimp in Clash of Clans (Image via Sportskeeda)

The in-game description of the Battle Blimp is:

"The Battle Blimp bypasses ground-based obstacles and delivers your Clan Castle troops directly into the heart of the enemy village, all while dropping bombs along the way. However, its thin hide makes it easier to shoot down. Immune to spell effects."

Battle Blimp is the second Siege Machine you can obtain after upgrading your Workshop to level 2. The Battle Blimp will drop bombs on its way to its primary target, Town Hall, delivering similar damage to a single Lightning Spell each bomb.

Training cost: 100000 Gold

Hitpoints: 4500

Damage: 330

Damage when destroyed: 1400

3) Stone Slammer

The Stone Slammer in Clash of Clans (Image via Sportskeeda)

The in-game description of Stone Slammer is:

"The Stone Slammer is a heavy-duty, flying mountain that targets defensive buildings by flattening them with giant boulders and causes earthquakes. Immune to spell effects."

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Introducing a new Siege Machine! The Stone Slammer is a heavy-duty, flying mountain that targets defenses by flattening them with giant boulders, and causes earthquakes that do splash damage to surrounding targets. Deals extra damage to walls and it's immune to spell effects! Introducing a new Siege Machine! The Stone Slammer is a heavy-duty, flying mountain that targets defenses by flattening them with giant boulders, and causes earthquakes that do splash damage to surrounding targets. Deals extra damage to walls and it's immune to spell effects! https://t.co/Jjc3FwMmnK

The Stone Slammer is the third Siege Machine you can get after upgrading your Workshop to level 3. Stone Slammer deals a lot of damage and has a lot of hitpoints, hence it prioritizes defensive buildings over everything else.

Training cost: 100000 Gold

Hitpoints: 6500

Damage: 1750

Damage when destroyed: 500

4) Siege Barracks

The Siege Barracks in Clash of Clans (Image via Sportskeeda)

The in-game description of Siege Barrack is:

"The Siege Barracks parachute down gracefully to first release a menagerie of PEKKAs and Wizards and then the Clan Castle troops. How they all managed to squeeze inside is a mystery not really worth investigating."

When the Workshop is upgraded to level 4, the Siege Barracks are unlocked. When the Siege Barracks is deployed, it parachutes down and spawns a PEKKA, and several Wizards. It has a finite lifespan and gradually deteriorates in health.

Training cost: 100000 Gold

Hitpoints: 4500

5) Log Launcher

The Log Launcher in Clash of Clans (Image via Sportskeeda)

The in-game description of the Log Launcher is:

"While the Log Launcher certainly isn't the fastest or the sturdiest, it is definitely among the meanest. The trunk-throwing contraption pummels everything in front of it with endless logs to open up a path to the enemy Town Hall. Immune to spell effects."

Once the Workshop is upgraded to level 5, the Log Launcher will be unlocked. Once the Log Launcher is activated, it sends out logs every few seconds. These logs can travel up to twenty tiles or hit four buildings before stopping.

Training cost: 100000 Gold

Hitpoints: 5200

Damage: 600

Damage when destroyed: 3200

6) Flame Flinger

The Flame Flinger in Clash of Clans (Image via Sportskeeda)

The in-game description of the Flame Finger is:

"This little charmer flings bundle of Fire Spirits that both hit hard and leave behind a burning mess. Its long range helps it stay out of trouble, but beware of longer range defenses and traps! Immune to spell effects."

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans We've also introduced new levels, cost reductions, and increased the rewards for each League's Star Bonus!



Stay tuned for cool new challenges coming soon, & some sweet Clashmas goodies a bit later in the month! ☃️ The Super Dragon and Flame Flinger have arrived!We've also introduced new levels, cost reductions, and increased the rewards for each League's Star Bonus!Stay tuned for cool new challenges coming soon, & some sweet Clashmas goodies a bit later in the month! ☃️ The Super Dragon and Flame Flinger have arrived! 🔥 We've also introduced new levels, cost reductions, and increased the rewards for each League's Star Bonus! Stay tuned for cool new challenges coming soon, & some sweet Clashmas goodies a bit later in the month! ☃️ ❄️ https://t.co/L4qvjGOIvP

When the Workshop is upgraded to level 6, the Flame Flinger is unlocked, and it fires projectiles made up of bundles of Spirits from afar. It causes significant damage to any grounded enemy unit within a 2.5-tile radius of the impact when it hits.

Training cost: 100000 Gold

Hitpoints: 2000

Damage: 825

