Which is the easiest attack strategy in Clash of Clans?

Attack strategies are crucial in Clash of Clans (Image via Sportskeeda)
Attack strategies are crucial in Clash of Clans (Image via Sportskeeda)
Modified Feb 24, 2022 07:48 AM IST
Clash of Clans is a popular mobile game where you use various army compositions to attack in multiplayer battles and clan wars. Building an effective army composition requires several trials and efforts.

So, if you don't have enough time to try various army compositions and still want to get three stars in wars and multiplayer battles, then look for an attack strategy that works well for Town Hall and is easy to use. This article will discuss the easiest attack strategy in Clash of Clans that works perfectly for Town Hall 7 and above.

Most straightforward attack strategy in Clash of Clans

The Dragon troop (Image via Sportskeeda)
The Dragon troop (Image via Sportskeeda)

DragLoon is one of the most popular attack techniques in Clash of Clans, as well as the easiest. Anyone above Town Hall 7 can use it to obtain three stars easily. By keeping the primary troops the same, you should make the appropriate changes to the army based on the base and Town Hall.

The primary troops in the DragLoon attack include Dragons, Balloons, and Lightning Spells. You may use Rage Spell and Minions according to the army space.

The DragLoon attack is most effective against bases with low-level air defenses or air defenses near the exterior walls. The army composition of DragLoon attack strategy for each Town Hall is as follows:

Town Hall 7

Look for bases with air defenses close to each other.

  • 8 Dragons
  • 8 Balloons
  • 6 Lightning Spells
  • Balloons (Clan castle)

Town Hall 8

Three-star Dragon strategies for Town Hall 8, by @Clash_with_Ash ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ youtu.be/ITy7fI163fk

Use this attacking strategy in wars to earn three easy stars.

  • 8 Dragons
  • 8 Balloons
  • 4 Lightning Spells
  • 1 Rage Spell
  • 1 Poison Spell
  • Balloons (Clan castle)

Town Hall 9

Bases with X-Bows on-ground attacks are perfect for DragLoon attacks.

  • 9 Dragons
  • 8 Balloons
  • 6 Lightning Spells
  • 1 Rage Spell
  • 1 Poison Spell
  • Balloons (Clan castle)

Town Hall 10

TH10 DragLoon Clone (no Bats!) by @CarbonFinGaming, featuring @Bangladesh_fpc attacks in the Champions War League Semi-Finals📺: youtu.be/dJ4fNGEaJyY

Increase the number of Freeze Spells if the Inferno Towers are on a single target.

  • 10 Dragons
  • 8 Balloons
  • 6 Lightning spells
  • 1 Rage spell
  • 3 Freeze spells
  • Balloons (Clan castle)

Town Hall 11

Look for bases with easy to tackle Eagle Artillery as it can cause a lot of damage to Dragons.

  • 1 Inferno Dragon
  • 13 Dragons
  • 6 Balloons
  • 4 Lightning Spells
  • 2 Earthquake Spells
  • 1 Rage Spell
  • 1 Heal Spell
  • 1 Poison Spell
  • Balloons, Rage Spell, and Stone Slammer (Clan castle)

Town Hall 12

Be aware of Giga Tesla's damage, so you should keep the Grand Warden ability for it.

  • 11 Dragons
  • 10 Balloons
  • 1 Baby Dragon
  • 6 Lightning Spells
  • 1 Rage Spell
  • 3 Freeze Spell
  • Balloons, Stone Slammer, and Freeze Spells (Clan castle)
Note: This article reflects the author's views.

