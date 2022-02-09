Top 5 attack combinations for Town Hall 7 in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans is is a very popular online multiplayer strategy mobile game in which players attack and defend bases. Players attack opposing bases in order to get resources, trophies, and stars that will help them progress up the scoreboard.

As a result, developing a successful attack strategy is a crucial component of the game, particularly in Town Hall 7.

Players obtain Dark Elixir, and use Dragons and Dark Elixir troops for the first time in TH7. Hence, this article will discuss the best attack combinations to win TH7 attacks.

The top 5 TH7 attack strategies in Clash of Clans

5) Mass Dragons

It is one of the most common TH7 attacking strategies in Clash of Clans, that works well when the opponent has easy-to-tackle, low-level air defenses. Players may use it in clan wars to win three crucial stars for their clan.

Army composition:

10 Dragons

3 Rage Spells

Balloons (Clan castle)

4) GiWi

This is a good resource loot attack plan that may also be utilized to push for trophies until the Crystal League. This attack technique costs less Elixir to train, thus it's preferable to use it when you need resources for upgrades.

Army composition:

20 Giants

19 Wizards

6 Wall Breakers

8 Archers

2 Heal Spells

1 Rage Spell

Giants (Clan castle)

3) Hogs

This is one of the best attacks to use for multiplayer and clan war battles as it can help you get three stars easily. Hogs attack the defenses directly, making it easy for other troops to clear the base. However, players must make sure to clear the opponent's clan castle troops before deploying Hogs.

Army composition:

30 Hogs

6 Wall Breakers

8 Wizards

6 Archers

3 Heal Spells

Hogs (Clan castle)

2) GiWiHe

GiWiHe is a simple Town Hall 7 attack strategy that can be used in multiplayer and war attacks. The Giants draw attention away from defenses, allowing wizards to assault while healers heal the Giants, making it difficult for defenses to deal with them.

Army composition:

15 Giants

17 Wizards

3 Healers

4 Wall Breakers

3 Archers

2 Minions

3 Heal Spells

Giants (Clan castle)

1) DragLoon

Similar to the Mass Dragon attack technique, DragLoon is one of the most basic yet most offensive Clash of Clans attack methods. On bases with low-level air defenses and sweepers, it can be used in both multiplayer and clan war attacks.

Army composition:

Also Read Article Continues below

8 Dragons

8 Balloons

6 Lightning Spells

Balloons (Clan castle)

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha