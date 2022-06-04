Mass Dragons: Best air attack strategy in Clash of Clans explained

In Clash of Clans, Mass Dragons is the best air offensive attacking technique, capable of wiping out multiplayers and clan war Town Hall 7 bases.

Clash of Clans is the best multiplayer battle game in which players attack opponent bases with Dark Elixir, Elixir, and Super troops. Each Town Hall level features a unique group of troops that players must employ to create army compositions and deploy in order to win battles.

Since it is the first time players encounter Dark Elixir and the Barbarian King, Town Hall 7 is crucial to the game. For Town Hall 7, top players have designed a variety of offensive strategies, one of which is Mass Dragons.

Exploring Mass Dragons' attack strategy in Clash of Clans

As Dragons are one of the best air troops in Clash of Clans, Mass Dragons is the most reliable offensive plan for Town Hall 7 players. As the name implies, this strategy uses a large number of Dragons with Lightning or Rage Spells and Balloons.

Players should first try to upgrade Dragons to level 2 before using them in clan war battles, since they have higher hitpoints and damage per second. Having a level 10 Barbarian King will also assist in knocking down outside buildings and some ground clan castle troops, which is incredibly beneficial with this attack.

Balloons and Mass Dragons can be used to take out anti-air defenses such as Archer Towers, Wizard Towers, and Air Defenses. The army composition for the Town Hall 7 Mass Dragons attack strategy is as follows:

10 Dragons

6 Lightning Spells

Balloons or Dragon (Clan Castle)

Players may replace 2 Lightning Spells with a Rage Spell to enhance the damage when the Dragons reach the core of the base. Rage Spell is highly effective with Balloons and allows them to take down multiple anti-air defenses.

How to use Mass Dragons attack strategy?

Using the Mass Dragons attack strategy is very easy and can help players take down various clan wars and multiplayer bases. Dragons deal area damage, which allows them to take down multiple buildings at once.

Players should follow this step-by-step guide to use the Mass Dragons attack strategy in Clash of Clans:

To take out two Air Defenses, use Lightning Spells. Because Lightning Spell deals area damage, it's best to employ it in the heart of opponent's defenses. Deploy two Dragons at the attacking side's two corners to prevent the Dragons from spreading. Now, send out all of the Dragons with clan castle Balloons to destroy the enemy's walls and structures. To clear outer buildings and distract anti-air defenses, use the Barbarian King.

Finally, Mass Dragons is the strongest air attack strategy for Town Hall 7 players in Clash of Clans. Based on the base criteria, players can substitute a few Dragons with Archers or Balloons. Another option to strengthen the assault plan is to replace two Lightning Spells with a Rage Spell.

