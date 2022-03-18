Clash of Clans: Inferno Tower v/s Archer Tower

Clash of Clans is without a doubt one of the most popular mobile games in the world. It allows players to not only attack enemy bases using a variety of Elixir and Dark Elixir troops, but also to build a strong defensive fortress and defend against other opponents. To develop a strong base, players can use defensive structures such as the Archer Tower, Inferno Tower, Cannons, Mortars, Eagle Artillery, and others.

Each defense structure has its own type of attack and level of firepower. A good player must be aware of each tower's defensive abilities before deploying them to the base. This article will compare Archer Tower and Inferno Tower to see which of these is the best defensive structure in Clash of Clans.

Archer Tower vs Inferno Tower in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Giant and Archer Tower will soon get new levels! Which one will you upgrade first? Giant and Archer Tower will soon get new levels! Which one will you upgrade first? https://t.co/EoMIxIV4zL

Archer Tower is the first air attacking defense in Clash of Clans that is made available to players once they reach Town Hall 2. It is a single target defense. The in-game description of the Archer Tower is as follows:

"Archer Towers have longer range than Cannons, and unlike Cannons they can attack flying enemies."

Archer Towers has an incredible range and can target both ground and air troops. As a result, placing them on the village's outskirts is often a good idea. This allows players to take advantage of their great range while also providing strong cover for the rest of the defense.

The Inferno Tower is a defensive structure that can be unlocked at Town Hall level 10. It fires a stream of flames that can burn through even the toughest armor. It can be configured to either single or multiple targets according to the base requirements. The in-game description of the Inferno Tower is as follows:

"Set the Inferno Tower's Dark Elixir fueled flame to build up unbelievable damage to single targets, or to constantly roast multiple targets at once."

When set to a single target configuration, the Inferno Tower does an incresasing damage to the target. The Inferno Tower's multi-target mode does continual damage to multiple enemies at the same time. This makes it great for fighting swarms of troops with low health like Barbarians and Archers.

Which defensive building is better in Clash of Clans?

Both the defense buildings have different upgrade costs and abilities, and the Inferno Tower is still considered to be a superior defense building than Archer Tower for the following reasons:

Depending on the requirements, Inferno Tower, unlike Archer Tower, can be set to multiple target configuration, which allows it to attack multiple targets at once.

The single target attack configuration of the Inferno Tower can deal a maximum of 2300 damage per second, which is enough to finish any high hitpoint troop.

Archer Towers have fewer hitpoints (1700) and may be taken out quickly with swarms of troops or a few Balloons. An Inferno Tower, on the other hand, has 3700 hitpoints and can withstand a lot of damage.

Finally, Archer Towers and Inferno Towers are no doubt some of the most important defenses in Clash of Clans. Players should try upgrading them before any other defensive building.

