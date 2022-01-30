Best Clash of Clans Town Hall 10 Base

Clash of Clans is a strategy-based free online multiplayer game in which players attack opponent bases using various attacking techniques while defending their friendly base from attack strategies. This game necessitates mastery of both attacking and defending techniques and the establishment of a solid base to defend.

Town Hall 10 is a vital part of the game since it grants players access to one of Clash of Clans' most powerful defenses, "Inferno Towers," which, if correctly positioned, can modify the defensive scenario and make it easier to defend. This article dives into one of the most powerful Town Hall 10 bases that you may duplicate and use to defend against powerful opponents.

Exploring the best Town Hall 10 Base in Clash of Clans

It is important for players to decide the purpose of creating a base like a farming base that often protects storage, while anti-3 star often keeps the defenses inside while allowing players to one star from the Town Hall that is kept outside. Here, we will look at an anti-2 star base that can be used for multiplayer defenses and clan wars.

Anti-2 star TH 10 Clash of Clans bases have a centralized town hall protected using Inferno Towers and Hidden Tesla. Both defenses caused immense damage, making it difficult for opponents to take down Town Hall and score a perfect 3 star.

Storages are placed close to the major defenses like Wizard Towers and Archer Towers as they can easily eat a lot of damage, allowing defenses to take down a few enemy troops. Clan Castle is placed deep inside, making it difficult for opponents to lure clan castle troops.

Defensive clan castles are difficult to deal with, thus taking a lot of time of enemy troops and providing an opportunity for defenses to clear them. Keeping buildings away from each other makes them an anti-valkyrie and anti-electro dragon base.

Players should keep defenses close to defenses as they take a considerable amount of defeat, thus allowing defenses and clan castles to finish troops.

Finally, players should have separate base layouts for home villages and war villages in the Clash of Clans according to the requirements. If a TH 10 player is pushing, they should look for anti-2 star or anti-3 bases. If a player wants to save resources, they should look for farming bases.

Also Read Article Continues below

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen