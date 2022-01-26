What is Yeti Smash attack strategy in Clash of Clans?

Clash of Clans is an online strategy game where gamers use various Elixir and Dak Elixir troops to build an army and attack enemy bases. They can either build their own attack army compositions by using various troops or rely on the army compositions of more experienced players like Crackling ArDrags, DrVaWiPe, and others.

Yeti Smash is a powerful army composition perfect for TH 13 and 14. It can be used in multiplayer battles as well as clan war battles to get three easy stars. Yeti Smash can be performed with Pekkas or Bowlers depending upon the enemy base.

Using Yeti Smash Attack Strategy in Clash of Clans

The Yeti troop in Clash of Clans (Image via Clash of Clans)

Yetis are preferred over other troops because they inflict good damage and have Yetimites that can jump inside buildings and cause damage, giving the Yeti Smash attack tactic a lot more viability than other attack methods.

The army composition of Yeti Smash is:

5 Healers

7 Yetis

4 Balloons

2 Wizards

4 Earthquake Spells

2 Rage Spells

1 Jump Spell

1 Poison Spell

This is a cost effective attack strategy that can be used for Gold and Elixir loot, trophy pushing and clan war battles.

Execution strategy

Clash Champs @ClashChamps

clashchamps.com/2019/12/29/yet…

youtu.be/GfB9Zlbz1rM



@sargtraingaming #clashon Yeti Smash is Insane! New Town Hall 13 Strategy | Best TH 13 Attack Strategies in Clash of Clans by Clash Attacks with Jo@sargtraingaming #clashofclans Yeti Smash is Insane! New Town Hall 13 Strategy | Best TH 13 Attack Strategies in Clash of Clans by Clash Attacks with Joclashchamps.com/2019/12/29/yet…youtu.be/GfB9Zlbz1rM@sargtraingaming #clashofclans #clashon https://t.co/j2bB5lTHGg

Step 1: Choose a side where you can attack a lot of defenses, such as Inferno Towers and Eagle Artillery, and deploy the Grand Warden on that side to clear it. Deploy a few balloons to check out the air mines before deploying the healers on the Grand Warden to create a Warden Walk.

Step 2: This will produce a funnel that will aid troops in getting to the base's center. Use the jump spell on the middle walls and deploy the siege barracks on the opposite side of the base. Attack the core base with the main army, which comprises balloons and Yetis with Archer Queen, Royal Champion, and Barbarian King.

Step 3: Use the Rage Spell to boost the army, and use the abilities of heroes according to the situation. Use Earthquake Spells to create a path for troops.

Step 4: Deal with defensive clan castle troops using Poison Spell, and use the Archer Queen's ability if needed. Use the Grand Warden's ability when the troop reaches the Town Hall, safeguarding them from multiple defenses.

Also Read Article Continues below

Finally, Yeti Smash is one of the strongest attack strategies for TH 13 and 14 in Clash of Clans, and players should try practicing this strategy on a regular basis for better results.

Edited by Siddharth Satish