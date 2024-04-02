How to get the discounted Gold Pass in Clash of Clans

The Gold Pass in Clash of Clans is a premium subscription for a single in-game season. It offers various rewards, including exclusive hero skins, resource boosts, and magic items. Players can claim these rewards by accumulating points through event participation. However, the cost of acquiring them varies regionally. Some players might even have to invest real-life money (based on their country of residence).

This article explains how you can get a discounted Gold Pass in the game through your PC.

Regional discounts and Google offers expiry date

Gold Pass price detail (Image via Supercell)

The pricing of the Clash of Clans Gold Pass and the discounts offered by Google can vary significantly between locations. As a result, some players may benefit from significant discounts or can even obtain the pass for free. Others may need to make a small payment to access the same benefits.

For instance, in the United States, players will get a discount of $10 USD, making the Gold Pass essentially free since its regular price is $6.99 USD. On the other hand, in India, where the maximum discount is Rs 500, players would still need to spend Rs 99 to acquire the pass, which is priced at Rs 599.

This exclusive Google offer is valid for PC users until April 8, 2024.

Steps to obtain the discounted Gold Pass in Clash of Clans

Google Play Games beta download page (Image via Google)

Follow these steps to claim the discounted Gold Pass:

Search for Google Play Games beta and click on the first link to open the download page. On this page, click on the Download Beta button. Install the Google Play Games app on your PC by simply opening the downloaded setup and clicking on the Install button. Search and download Clash of Clans on the latest installed app. Login to your Clash of Clans account on your PC. Select the Shop button and then click on the Gold Pass option. You will be redirected to the Google payment options, where the discount will be applied automatically. Complete the payment process to access the discounted pass in the game.

That is all you need to know about the COC Google offer for PC users this month.

