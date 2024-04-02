How to get the free Event Pass in Clash of Clans?

Event Pass in Clash of Clans is an event-based subscription, offering various rewards to improve gameplay, including event medals, decorations, ores, and other in-game items. It's cheaper than the Gold Pass and offers fewer rewards. However, unique rewards like decorations and a few Hero Equipment tempt players to purchase this subscription.

This article covers all the details regarding the Event Pass in Clash of Clans and how you can acquire it for free.

Understanding the cost of the Event Pass and Google Play Games offers on PC

Purchased pass (Image via Supercell)

The Event Pass' cost can vary depending on the region, with prices typically charged in the country's currency. Additionally, Google Play Games occasionally offers Clash of Clans voucher coupons that provide discounts on in-app purchases, including the event-based pass. These discounts are region-specific and can significantly reduce or even eliminate the cost of this pass.

For example, the latest offer in Google Play Games offers a maximum discount of $10 USD to Clash of Clans players in the US, while Indian players receive a voucher worth ₹500 INR. Meanwhile, Supercell sets different prices for the pass based on regions. In the US, it costs $4.99 USD, while in India, it's priced at ₹449 INR.

Since the cost of this pass in both these regions is below the discount limit offered by Google, players can effectively obtain the pass for free.

Steps to claim your free Event Pass in Clash of Clans

Intermediate step (Image via Supercell)

Follow these step-by-step instructions to claim your free pass in the game:

Search and open the Google Play Games beta page on your PC.

Select the Download beta button. After the file is downloaded, open the file and click on the Install button to proceed. Your system will ask for your permission to install Google Play Games on your PC. Provide the required permission.

button. After the file is downloaded, open the file and click on the button to proceed. Your system will ask for your permission to install Google Play Games on your PC. Provide the required permission. After installing, run the app and search for Clash of Clans before downloading it.

Open the game and log in with your Supercell credentials.

Finally, select the Shop option and then click on the desired Event Pass option. The offer will be automatically applied and the net charge will be zero. Complete the payment process to get the desired reward.

These offers are time-restricted and often expire within a few days. Thus, availing the offer's benefits before its expiry is essential.

Check out more articles related to this game:

How to get 3 stars in Golden Sand Challenge in the game? || How to get 500 Shiny and 100 Glowy Ores in the game? || How to get 1000 free Shiny Ores in the game?