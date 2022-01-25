How to unlock Super Dragons in Clash of Clans?

Clash of Clans is an online multiplayer strategy game in which players use Elixir and Dark Elixir troops along with spells to win battles. The boost feature, which uses the 25000 Dark Elixir to transform troops into super troops, is the game's newest addition.

These super troops are enhanced versions of standard ones such as the Lava Hound, Dragons, and Minions. They do more damage per second, have more hitpoints, and consume more housing space.

These troops are good for defense as well as attack. In this article, we will learn more about "Super Dragons," which is an enhanced version of Dragons.

Unlock Super Dragons in Clash of Clans

The Super Dragon (Image via Sportskeeda)

When the Dragon reaches level 7, it can be boosted into the Super Dragon. Boosting the Dragon costs 25,000 Dark Elixir or a Super Potion, and it lasts three days. The level of Super Dragon is the same as the Dragon level.

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans We've also introduced new levels, cost reductions, and increased the rewards for each League's Star Bonus!



Stay tuned for cool new challenges coming soon, & some sweet Clashmas goodies a bit later in the month! ☃️ The Super Dragon and Flame Flinger have arrived!We've also introduced new levels, cost reductions, and increased the rewards for each League's Star Bonus!Stay tuned for cool new challenges coming soon, & some sweet Clashmas goodies a bit later in the month! ☃️ The Super Dragon and Flame Flinger have arrived! 🔥 We've also introduced new levels, cost reductions, and increased the rewards for each League's Star Bonus! Stay tuned for cool new challenges coming soon, & some sweet Clashmas goodies a bit later in the month! ☃️ ❄️ https://t.co/L4qvjGOIvP

The in-game description of the Super Dragon is as follows:

"Sometimes having a fire inside of you isn't enough. The Super Dragon has fires on the inside, outside, and if he gets to do his thing, all around him!"

A dragon that unleashes blasts of flames is known as the Super Dragon. Its flame explosions strike ten times, each causing area damage and demolishing neighboring structures. To boost and obtain a Super Dragon, a player must reach Town Hall level 12.

Cost for the Super Dragon (Image via Sportskeeda)

When attacking in Clash of Clans, Super Dragons have no preference; they will simply target the nearest building. They will abandon their previously targeted building and combat opposing Heroes, Clan Castle troops, or Skeleton Trap skeletons upon becoming aware of them.

If a player desires to receive a Super Dragon through clan donation, then a Level 8 Clan Castle is required as the beast consumes a housing space of 40.

Super Dragon statistics

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans The hottest Super Dragon attack right NOW youtu.be/-BTBSh93pUM The hottest Super Dragon attack right NOW 🔥The hottest Super Dragon attack right NOW🔥 youtu.be/-BTBSh93pUM

In a complete set of max upgraded Army Camps, a player can have a maximum of seven Super Dragons. If one includes the Clan Castle Super Dragon, the number increases to eight.

Super Dragon boosts cost 25000 Dark Elixir and a minimum of Level 7 Dragon. The Level 9 Super Dragon causes area damage of 448, with 10 shots per burst. It has a movement speed of 14 and covers a range of four tiles while attacking. The max level Super Dragon takes six minutes to train and the training cost is 52000. Super Dragon is one of the strongest troops in Clash of Clans with 6700 hitpoints.

Finally, Super Dragon is no doubt one of the strongest troops in the history of Clash of Clans. So, use Super Potion or 25000 Dark Elixir to boost Dragons for three days.

