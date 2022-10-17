3 best attack combinations for Town Hall 8 in Clash of Clans

Town Hall 8 is one of the Town Halls in Clash of Clans where things begin to change for the players. New troops such as Pekka, Golem, and Witch become available, and individuals further get access to the Dark Spell Factory.

The attacking strategies also shift quite a bit, and the approaches that gamers used in earlier Town Halls find less and less success. Taking this into account, users will need to tweak their combinations and make more thoughtful use of their troops to earn better progress and get more three-star attacks.

If you're looking for the finest attack combinations for Town Hall 8, you've come to the right place. The following section lists the three best strategies that you can use.

Note: The Clash of Clans Town Hall 8 attack strategies listed below are based on the writer's opinion. Users' choices may differ depending on their personal opinion.

Clash of Clans: Top 3 attack combinations for Town Hall 8

3) GoVaHo

Troops to use: Troops to use: 2 Golems + 5 Valkyries + 12 Hogs + 6 Wizards + 5 Wall Breakers + 2 Archers + 2 Minions

Troops to use: 2 Golems + 5 Valkyries + 12 Hogs + 6 Wizards + 5 Wall Breakers + 2 Archers + 2 Minions Spells to use: 2 Heal + 1 Rage + 1 Poison

2 Heal + 1 Rage + 1 Poison Clan Castle reinforcements: Valkyries + Poison Spell

GoVaHo is an exciting and fast-paced strategy that can work well for gamers in Town Hall 8 of Clash of Clans. It involves multiple Dark Elixir troops and could be a little costly for regular Multiplayer attacks, but it is an excellent option during the Clan Wars.

Similar to the majority of other Golem-based tactics, GoVaHo begins with the deployment of Golems with Wall Breakers behind them to provide an ideal entrance into the opposing base. Once this is accomplished, Valkyries can be deployed towards the core, and they can use the Rage spell to expedite the destruction of the enemy base.

Hog Riders will later eliminate the remaining defenses and buildings, allowing players to execute a three-star attack.

2) GoWiPe

Troops to use: Troops to use: 2 Golems + 3 Pekkas + 12 Wizards + 5 Wall Breakers + 2 Archers + 1 Hog Rider

Troops to use: 2 Golems + 3 Pekkas + 12 Wizards + 5 Wall Breakers + 2 Archers + 1 Hog Rider Spells to use: 2 Heal + 1 Rage + 1 Poison

2 Heal + 1 Rage + 1 Poison Clan Castle reinforcements: 1 Pekka + Poison Spell

GoWiPe is a popular attack strategy that most veteran players in the Clash of Clans community will be aware of. Many users use it in Town Hall 8 and Town Hall 9 since it is highly effective, with 1-star attacks being rare.

Essentially, in this strategy, individuals must carefully funnel Golems into the base using Wall Breaks before leaving the Pekkas and Wizards behind. The Golems will take all the damage, while the other troops will destroy the entire base.

Nevertheless, before starting their attacks, players should employ the 1 Hog Rider to lure the enemy Clash of Clans troops. This will help immensely during the War Attacks.

1) Mass Dragons

Troops to use: 10 Dragons / 9 Dragons + 4 Balloons

10 Dragons / 9 Dragons + 4 Balloons Spells to use: 7 Lightning Spells

7 Lightning Spells Clan Castle reinforcements: 1 Dragon + 1 Balloon or 5 Balloons and Lightning Spell

This is arguably the best approach and will work for the majority of Town Hall 8 bases in Clash of Clans. If the opponent's air defenses are lower leveled, it is even better for the players because they will deal less damage to their dragons.

To begin, gamers must employ Lightning Spells to destroy the enemy base's two air defenses. They can then deploy the dragons from the side of the remaining air defense. This will soon clear out that defense, allowing them to take down the entire base and get a 3-star.

During Clan War Attacks, it should be emphasized that users should be wary of the opponent's Builder Huts. This is important since there are occasions when the base gets cleared, but gamers miss out on the three-star because a Builder Hut is situated in the corner.

Apart from the strategies mentioned above, other approaches like Mass Hogs and GoHo are also great options for players in Clash of Clans.

Poll : 0 votes