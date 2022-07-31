Powerful Pekka attacking strategies to complete the Metal Militia challenge in Clash of Clans

The creators of Clash of Clans often publish new challenges and competitions for players to participate in and win rewards like magic items, resources, gems, potions, experiences, and more. Each week, a fresh troop challenge is unveiled, requiring participants to defeat opponents in online matches while deploying a particular unit from their army lineup.

To get the Builder Potion, experience, and other goodies, players must add Pekkas to their army composition and complete the Metal Militia challenge, the most recent in-game troop challenge. To earn all the rewards, players must complete the challenge before August 2. Thus, players must employ potent Pekka offensive methods to triumph in ten multiplayer matches as quickly as possible.

Metal Militia challenge details and powerful Pekka attacking strategies in Clash of Clans detailed

The level of the Town Hall determines how many Pekkas to deploy in online combat. To fulfill the challenge, Town Hall 13 players must engage in multiplayer combat using at least two Pekkas. The Metal Militia challenge in Clash of Clans is described as follows in-game:

"Drop heavy metal on your opponent when you use P.E.K.K.A's during this event."

Here are the top 3 Pekka attacking strategies in Clash of Clans to complete the Metal Militia challenge and earn rewards:

3) GoWipe

The army composition for Town Hall 10 GoWipe attacking strategy is as follows:

3 Golems

3 Pekkas

16 Wizards

5 Wall Breakers

1 Poison spell

2 Rage spells

2 Freeze spells

1 Jump spell

1 Pekka, 1 Wizard, and 1 Archer (Clan Castle)

In Clash of Clans, GoWipe is a straightforward 3-star attacking tactic that is incredibly dependable and successful in both multiplayer and clan war strikes. The three major components of the attack plan are Golems, Wizards, and Pekkas. High-level soldiers and heroes work well with this offensive tactic.

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Crush your enemies with GoWiPe! Train Golems, Wizards and P.E.K.K.A at 50% off, and win gems when you complete the multiplayer challenges! Crush your enemies with GoWiPe! Train Golems, Wizards and P.E.K.K.A at 50% off, and win gems when you complete the multiplayer challenges! https://t.co/zYuFjhAKQj

In this attack plan, golems act as tanks, while wizards and Pekkas are used as support troops. With a few simple tweaks, such as swapping out a few wizards for bowlers or hog riders, players can utilize this offensive tactic against any base. To oppose Inferno Towers and Eagle Artillery, players can also carry a couple of Freeze Spells.

2) Pekka Smash

The army composition for Town Hall 11 Pekka Smash attacking strategy is as follows:

4 Healers

5 Pekkas

6 Bowlers

1 Electro Dragon

2 Rage spells

2 Jump spells

1 Healing spell

Hog Riders (Clan castle)

The Pekka Smash is one of the most effective ground attacking strategies in Clash of Clans, where players use Bowlers, Pekkas, and Queen Walk to clear the base. It can be used in both multiplayer and clan war attacks.

Queen Walk helps in creating an initial funnel in the base as Healers protect the Archer Queen, allowing her to take down strong defenses like Inferno Towers, Wizard Towers, and Eagle Artillery. Players practice this attacking strategy in multiplayer battles before using it in clan war battles. Players may replace a few Bowlers with Hog Riders to help Archer Queen in creating the initial funnel.

1) Queen Walk GoWipe

The army composition for Town Hall 9 Queen Walk GoWipe attacking strategy is as follows:

4 Healers

10 Hog Riders

1 Golem

2 Pekkas

8 Wizards

2 Archers

1 Healing Spell

2 Rage Spell

1 Jump Spell

1 Poison Spell

1 Golem (Clan Castle)

The Queen Walk GoWipe is an incredibly effective three-star attack method in Clash of Clans. Players employ the Queen Walk tactic when going up against high-damage defenses like Eagle Artillery and Inferno Towers. However, players must switch to the standard GoWipe attack plan once the Archer Queen has decimated a corner of the base.

The funnel that the Archer Queen and Healers establish makes it simple for players to send their golems into the enemy base. Wizards and Pekkas are employed to destroy the main part of the base, while Golems are used to confuse defenses and deflect harm. A few Wizards, including Valkyries and Witches, can be replaced if players choose.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far