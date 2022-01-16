Magic items in Clash Royale: All you need to know

The Supercell-owned online multiplayer game 'Clash Royale' is a battle strategy game where players battle one another using character cards.

The newest addition is Magic Items, a Clash Royale currency that allows players to upgrade and collect cards quickly. Magic Items can be used to offer players specific cards, upgrade cards without requiring gold, and promptly open chests.

Witness the magic in Clash Royale

Treasure chests, trophy rewards, shop offers, and unique challenges are all ways players gain Magic Items. The storage limit for each Magic Item changes depending on the player's King level.

Wild Cards

Wild Cards can be exchanged for any card of the same rarity that the player has unlocked. Currently, wild cards are available in 4 variants: Common, Rare, Epic and Legendary.

Wild cards can be used to fill card requirements for card upgrades. The player's King level affects the inventory limit for Wild Cards, which is divided by rarity. Royale pass to increase your Wild Card inventory limit.

Book of Cards

Book of Cards provides the player with the remaining cards required to level up a character card. It is a more powerful version of Wild Cards, with a single book containing all the cards needed to level up a card. Unlike Wild cards, Book of cards can be used on champion cards.

Magic Coins

Magic Coins can be used to upgrade a card to the next level without requiring the player to spend any of their gold. Shop, Trophy Road, and Pass Royale are excellent ways to earn Magic Coins. They have a one-item inventory limit.

Chest Keys

Chest Keys can instantly unlock Chest without spending gems. Special event challenges, Shop deals, and Pass Royale provide Chest Keys. They have a maximum inventory limit of 5, which increases to 10 at King level 13.

Finally, Magic Items are a great way to upgrade cards and unlock chests in Clash Royale. Use these items judiciously and strategically.

