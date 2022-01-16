Top 5 common cards in Clash Royale

Cards are important in Clash Royale, a popular online multiplayer strategy game developed by SuperCell following the phenomenal success of Clash of Clans.

Clash Royale is a multiplayer battle game in which players fight with cards classified as Common, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Champion. In order to win battles, card selection and strategy has become extremely important.

Win Clash Royale battles using these 5 common cards

5) Zap

The in-game description of Zap is:

"Zaps enemies, briefly stunning them and dealing damage inside a small radius. Reduced damage to Crown Towers."

The Zap card can be unlocked at Arena 5. It is a medium-range spell that can stun opponents inside its effective radius for 0.5 seconds. The Zap Spell can quickly cripple air troops, particularly the Minion Horde. It will cost players two Elixirs.

4) Barbarians

The in-game description of the Barbarians is:

"A horde of melee attackers with mean mustaches and even meaner tempers."

The Barbarians card can be unlocked by players at Arena 3. It summons five melee Barbarians with good hitpoints and damage who attack just one target. Players can acquire it at the cost of five Elixirs.

3) Royal Giant

The in-game description of the Royal Giant is:

"Destroying enemy buildings with his massive cannon is his job; making a raggedy blond beard look good is his passion."

The Royal Giant is the game's only ranged aggressive card. It's also one of the strongest attack cards, with high hitpoints and damage. Players in Arena 7 can unlock this building-targeted card. It will come at a cost of six Elixirs.

2) Minions

Minions in-game description is:

"Three fast, unarmored flying attackers. Roses are red, minions are blue, they can fly, and will crush you!"

Minions are one of the first few cards that players get after completing the Clash Royale training. Minions are three short-range flying characters, best to deal with ground troops. Players can get them at the cost of three Elixirs.

1) Fire Spirit

The in-game description of Fire Spirit is:

"This Fire Spirit is on a kamikaze mission to give you a warm hug. It'd be adorable if it wasn't on fire."

Arena 4 is where players can unlock the Fire Spirit card. It looks like a little lump of blazing burning coal and causes area damage. When a Fire Spirit attacks enemy troops, it destroys itself on impact. It can be acquired for one Elixir.

Note: The cards that players choose in Clash Royale depend upon their skills and preferences, and this list reflects the author's views.

