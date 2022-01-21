How to unlock 6th Builder in Clash of Clans?

Clash of Clans is an online multiplayer strategy game, in which players use attacking strategies to destroy opponent bases while also constructing their own base to defend against enemy attacks. Creating and upgrading structures is one of the most enjoyable aspects of constructing one's own base.

Builders are required to build and upgrade structures in Clash of Clans. Previously, users could only purchase a maximum of five builders with gems. Following the Builder base upgrade, Clash of Clans gave players the chance to unlock a 6th builder.

Build faster using the 6th Builder in the Clash of Clans

Players can unlock the 6th builder by building the O.T.T.O Hut in the builder base of Clash of Clans and upgrading it to level 5.

The O.T.T.O Hut (Image via Sportskeeda)

The in-game description of the O.T.T.O Hut is:

"Home and charging dock for Master Builder's latest invention! Once fully upgraded, O.T.T.O becomes an additional builder in Builder Base and enables the Master Builder to freely travel between the two villages!"

The Master Builder is unlocked by upgrading the O.T.T.O Hut to level 5, and he works as a 6th Builder, even at the home base. The O.T.T.O Hut is a home to the Master Builder that may be unlocked at Builder Hall level 9. When first created, the O.T.T.O Hut does nothing and only serves as a defensive distraction until upgraded to level 5.

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans



: youtu.be/GMqxnYF0D_g Have you unlocked O.T.T.O in your Builder Base yet? 🤖 Remember that once you get to TH10 and complete these tasks to unlock the friendly robotto, you can get the Master Builder building in your Home Village too! Have you unlocked O.T.T.O in your Builder Base yet? 🤖 Remember that once you get to TH10 and complete these tasks to unlock the friendly robotto, you can get the Master Builder building in your Home Village too! 🔨📺: youtu.be/GMqxnYF0D_g https://t.co/IOnsAKcEui

Upgrading the O.T.T.O Hut does not require any time or resources, but it does require the completion of a prerequisite. Four prerequisites must be met to upgrade the O.T.T.O Hut to level 5.

Level 2: In the Home Village, the player must equip a Cannon, Archer Tower, and Mortar. In the Builder Base, you'll need a level 6 Archer Tower, level 4 Double Cannon and a level 8 Multi Mortar.

Level 3: Players must upgrade the Cannon Cart troop to level 18.

Level 4: It requires a level 9 Mega Tesla.

Level 5: Players need to upgrade their Battle Machine to level 30.

O.T.T.O Hut Statistics

The O.T.T.O is activated and operates as an additional builder in the Builder Base once the O.T.T.O Hut is upgraded to level 5. As a 6th builder, the Master Builder can freely travel between the Builder Base and Home Village.

Build Cost: 100000 Gold

Time: None

Hitpoints: 250

Size: 2x2

Also Read Article Continues below

Finally, builders are essential since the base cannot be upgraded without them. So, unlock the 6th builder and begin upgrading more efficiently.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider