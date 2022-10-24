Top 5 Clash of Clans TH11 bases for Clan Wars

Clash of Clans is one of the most famous names in the gaming industry, with an avid fan following across the globe. The game features an amazing strategy-making concept where players can create their villages and join clans to participate in clan wars with players from different regions.

Clan wars are one of the best ways to improve your attacking and defensive skills and get plenty of loot upon attaining victory. Players have the option to have a different base for both their main village and clan wars. Town Hall 11 is considered a fan-favorite base as it unlocks one of the most dangerous defenses, Eagle Artillery, along with many other great in-game dynamics.

This article discusses the five best bases for players with Town Hall 11 for Clan Wars in Clash of Clans.

Note: The article is subjective, and the following Clash of Clans bases are based on the writer’s opinion. User opinions may vary.

Five most suitable Clan War bases for Town Hall 11 in Clash of Clans

5) Hybrid Clan War Base 5

The fifth base is a type of Hybrid Base for Clan Wars, where defenses like archer towers and canons play an important role. Buildings like elixir collectors and barracks are used as covers for archer towers and canons to deal initial damage to attacking troops.

Upon weaker troops being eliminated, the traps are positioned to direct the heavy troops' towards defenses like Infernos, which are set to single-target to take them out quickly.

4) Anti-3-Star Clan War Base 4

The fourth base on the list is an anti-3-star base which players can try. The base has an astonishing blend of good defensive placement and traps positioned in such a way that the troops are directed toward the outer side of the map in Clash of Clans.

Players are recommended to put X-Bows on ground targets to deal damage to a broader range. The Inferno Towers are positioned on the outer side of the map to catch troops with more HP off guard and take them out quickly.

3) Base 3

Third base is another excellent choice for players looking to get a good Clan War base. The base uses buildings with high HP, like Gold and Elixir Storage, as cover for the defense to take the highest number of attacking troops in a clan war attack.

Defenses like Eagle Artillery and X-Bows are kept along with the Town Hall in the center for dealing continuous damage to the enemy troops. This base strategy is handy in countering both ground and air attacks.

2) Clan War Base 2

The second base is another Hybrid Base for TH11 with an amazing defense for clan wars. The base also holds crucial buildings like Town Hall and Clan Castle, which also contain troops that are handy in eliminating opposition troops from the base in Clash of Clans.

The Eagle Artillery is also placed in such a way that it covers most parts of the base and can deal heavy damage to the enemy troops. Other important defenses like Inferno Towers are kept on a single target to deal quick damage to the troops so that it is easy for other defenses to flush them out.

1) Ultimate Hybrid Clan War Base 1

The best base that players can use as their primary war base for a Town Hall 11 is the Hybrid Base for TH11. The base features an amazing balanced placement of defenses which can take out most of the attacking strategies.

The base has its Town Hall in the center of the map, securing it with hidden teslas and other traps. It reduces the chances of the attacker getting the extra star on the base, which can be a deciding factor in a clan war in Clash of Clans.

