Spooky Challenge in Clash of Clans: Best attacking strategies, rewards, and more

In the online battle game Clash of Clans, players use Super, Dark Elixir, and Elixir troops to attack the bases of their rivals. The game's new features include magic items, hero skins, limited-edition landscapes, and in-game base challenges.

The introduction of base challenges has been one of the game's most well-received updates. All players regularly get these challenges, which require them to attack powerful pre-developed bases with a specific troop composition.

Players will receive experience points, gold, elixir, dark elixir, and magic items after successful attacks. This article will discuss the optimal strategy for the Spooky Challenge, the most recent base challenge in Clash of Clans.

Latest Halloween base challenge in Clash of Clans

The New Spooky Challenges are in Clash of Clans; my guide is on YouTube. There is also a Spooky Scenery and Halloween obstacles with more Halloween fun to come!

The most recent challenge has been released just in time for Halloween, and it features the game's brand-new Spooky Scenery. Players must defeat the base with the given troops in order to get experience points and a variety of other resources. Additionally, the challenge features the latest "Spooky Queen" Archer Queen hero skin.

The Spooky Challenge in Clash of Clans is described as follows:

"Do you have what it takes to beat the Spooky Challenge?"

The Spooky Challenge features the latest Spooky Scenery, which includes lush green grasslands and broken bridges that contribute to an ominous aesthetic. It features multiple Poison Halloween special traps, with two X-bows and countless Hidden Teslas. Players must beat all defenses and the Town Hall using the provided troops to get three stars and unlock special rewards.

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans



Happy Clash-O-Ween, Chiefs! Celebrate Clash-O-Ween with an extra spooky challenge, the Royal Ghost, and the new Pumpkin Graveyard scenery... If you dare!

Unlike regular challenges, players cannot create their own army composition to clear the base. They must use the specified army composition to complete the challenge within the deadline. The following is the army composition provided by the developers to complete the Spooky Challenge in Clash of Clans:

5 Giant Skeletons

10 Royal Ghosts

Max Level Archer Queen (Spooky Queen hero skin)

2 Bat Spells

Players who complete the challenge by November 1 will unlock gold, elixir, magic items, experience points, and dark elixir. They will get a Shovel of Obstacles and 400 experience points upon a successful three-star victory.

How to beat the Spooky Challenge in Clash of Clans?

The following are the steps to beat the Spooky Challenge in the game:

Drop a Royal Ghost on the Clan Castle. This will help you take down the castle without activating the opponent's troops.

Now, drop a Giant Skeleton on the middle Poison Spell Tower with one Royal Ghost on each side of the Poison Spell Tower trap.

Drop two Royal Ghosts and a Giant Skeleton on the Town Hall, so that you can easily clear all the outer buildings.

Drop a Royal Ghost or Giant Skeleton in the middle of each Hidden Tesla group.

Place both the Bat Spells exactly at the right corner of the base.

You can easily clear the Spooky Challenge by following these steps. In case of any misplays, you can always use the Archer Queen to turn things around and win the challenge.

The Spooky Challenge in Clash of Clans is a great way to earn some rewards. Players must complete the challenge by November 1 to unlock all the rewards.

