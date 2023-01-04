PUBG Mobile 2.4 update APK file release time, and update size for Android and iOS

Major updates on PUBG Mobile appear after an interval of seven or more weeks. These updates bring along a plethora of new features, mechanisms, themes, modes, and events that massively boost players' gaming experience worldwide.

While the 2.3 updates were met with great success, the developers have already given a green signal to the release of the 2.4 updates. This update happens to be the first major update of 2023.

PUBG Mobile 2.4 update can be downloaded through App Store, Play Store, and using an APK file

Based on an announcement by the PUBG Mobile developers' in the title's official Discord server, the 2.4 updates started globally on January 4, 2023, at 7:00 (UTC + 0). However, based on location and platforms, gamers might see a difference in timing in the release of the latest update.

A snippet portraying Tencent Games' announcement regarding the 2.4 update release date and time (Image via Discord)

Gamers who wish to download the APK file will see the update before APK: January 6, 2023, 01:45 (UTC + 0)

In the meantime, PUBG Mobile lovers who want to download the title from the App Store or Google Play Store will see the update before the following timings (in UTC + 0):

Google Play Store: January 6, 2023, 04:00

Apple Store: January 6, 2023, 01:30

Android device users will have to download a 699 MB file, while the 2.4 update size set for iOS devices is 2.05 GB.

The latest version can also be downloaded directly from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. However, gamers on Android devices who wish to install the PUBG Mobile APK separately can visit the official website using the link provided below:

APK download link: https://pubgmobile.live/apk

Key features in PUBG Mobile 2.4 update

Martial Showdown-themed features

Martial Arts Arena: Several Martial Arts Arenas will be included in the game. While a few Arenas will be time-limited, others will be accessible at all times.

Back For Honor is a duel between a recalled player and his original killer. The winner of the duel will get rewards.

A new two-seater vehicle - Dancing Lion, will be available in the crate in the middle of the Martial Arts Arena. The vehicle can be stored backpack and used multiple times.

A new weapon - Explosive Bow, is also added. It can fire bolts that explode upon impact.

New item - Grappling Hook can be fired at a target to pull yourself toward it.

New items, Blessing Kite and Blessing Lantern can be found in some urban areas and above Martial Arts Arenas. These Crates can be destroyed to obtain the supplies contained within.

Kung Fu Steamed Bun will help in restoring energy and health.

Metro Royale

A new map, Misty Port (1.8×1.2 km), has been added and will be available in Basic Mode and Advanced Mode.

New Fabled equipment with 1-2 special traits. There is a chance to get Fabled equipment when defeating bosses in matches or opening crates.

Added Draw Packs in Metro Royale's Black Market, which can be purchased with Metro Cash.

New Gallery feature for viewing all special traits.

4 new, sellable items (Biological Sample, Processor (GPU), Gold Piles, Lens) will spawn on the new map.

Improved resistance of Advanced Vests to withstand explosive damage.

New Weapon: Honey Badger (also Cobra and Steel front variant) has been added.

Game Lobby Inventory Settings Improvements: Hide Advanced Vests in Metro Royale.

Furthermore, changes to Gearfront mode, UI, Erangel map, firearms, and vehicles have also been made.

