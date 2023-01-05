How to download PUBG Mobile 2.4 update on Android and iOS devices

PUBG Mobile has a massive worldwide playerbase. To keep the gaming experience fresh for fans, the title's developers release updates at periodic intervals.

Following a month-long beta testing period, Tencent Games approved the release of the 2.4 update, which will bring changes and additions in abundance.

PUBG Mobile 2.4 update can be installed on mobile devices via Google Play Store and Apple App Store

A snippet from PUBG Mobile's official Discord server showcasing the release date and time for the January update (Image via Discord)

The PUBG Mobile 2.4 update began rolling out globally earlier today (January 4, 2023) at 7:00 (UTC+0). However, depending on the region and platform, players might see a difference in timing.

Here's when fans across different platforms will see the update on their mobile devices:

Google Play Store: January 6, 2023, 04:00

Apple Store: January 6, 2023, 01:30

APK: January 6, 2023, 01:45

The update will consume 699 MB of storage space on Android devices and 2.05 GB on iOS devices. Players will need adequate free space on their phones/tablets to download the new content without any hassle.

Players can download the 2.4 update directly from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. However, Android users who want to install the PUBG Mobile APK separately can use this link:

APK download link: https://pubgmobile.live/apk

Steps to download the 2.4 variant on both Android and iOS devices

The process of downloading the 2.4 update from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store is simple. You can follow the steps given below to install the update on your device via these stores and enjoy the new content in the game:

Step 1: Make your way to the respective virtual storefronts (Google Play Store or the Apple App Store) on your smartphone/tablet.

Step 2: Use the search box to look for PUBG Mobile or head to the Games section. Tap on the relevant result (likely the one that appears first).

Step 3: Depending on which one appears on the screen, click on the "Install" or "Update" button to download the latest 2.4 version of the game on your device. Based on the speed of your broadband connection, it may take some time to be downloaded.

Step 4: Once the update is downloaded, give permission to use the mic and storage.

Step 5: After completing the installation, sign in to the game using your preferred login method (Twitter, Google Play Games, or Facebook) to enjoy the latest 2.4 content.

Step 6: Go to the "Download" section. Download the update files and resource packages.

You can use the same method to install the latest January update on your PC via an emulator. To do this, you will need to install an Android emulator like BlueStacks, Gameloop, or others. Use the Google Play Store or a similar store in the emulator to install and play the latest version of the game.

Note: PUBG Mobile has remained banned in India since 2020. Hence, players in the country are advised not to download or play the popular battle royale game on their devices.

