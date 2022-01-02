PUBG New State redeem code to get free Crate Ticket this week

Undoubtedly, PUBG New State is one of the most popular battle royale titles since its release last year. Krafton's advanced and futuristic version of PUBG Mobile has attracted lots of gamers within two months of its release. Players have enjoyed the advanced graphics and cutting-edge equipment of the game.

Krafton loves to distribute gifts, rewards, and many other items through several events, making it more attractive and exciting for players. The Korean publisher genuinely wants to retain its legacy with PUBG New State.

Since it is a festive season around the globe with the start of the new year, Krafton is ready to give away some exciting gifts to PUBG New State users to make the new year memorable for them.

The developer announced the "Snow Flake" crate ticket through its social media handles this morning. Players can claim the gift for free by applying the given coupon code:

How to claim "Snow Flake" crate in PUBG New State:

PUBG New State gamers can claim the "Snow Flake" coupon for free by following these simple steps:

Step 1: Players need to open the game and visit their profiles to collect their Account IDs.

Step 2: Copy this ID.

Step 3: They have to visit this website to claim the exclusive "Snow Flake" crate.

Step 4: Users must add the code, SNOWFLAKECRATE, here.

Step 5: They should add their Account IDs, as collected from their profile.

Step 6: Gamers can click on "Redeem" to claim the exclusive "Snow Flake" crate.

The redemption process of the exclusive "Snow Flake" crate (Image via PUBG New State)

Also Read Article Continues below

The event began this morning and will continue till 11 January at 00.59 UTC. Players have almost ten days to claim the free exclusive "Snow Flake" crate.

Edited by Ravi Iyer