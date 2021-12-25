Top 3 verified apps for beginners to get free Battle Coins (BC) in PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile Lite is a mobile game hailing from the battle royale genre, and like its contemporary games, it also has an in-game currency, Battle Coins (BC), which deals with all purchases.

Battle Coins have several uses in the game, like purchasing a seasonal Winner Pass, opening crates, upgrading the gun skins, and making purchases from the in-game shop. However, players need to spend real money to get an amount of BC in their account.

This leads to players searching for different verified apps that will help them earn BC to be used in the game. There are a few applications that offer BC for free and are safe to use. However, players must refrain from using any mod applications or hacks.

Which are the 3 best apps to get free BC for PUBG Mobile Lite?

Here's a guide to choosing some of the best apps that can help PUBG Mobile Lite players to obtain Battle Coins for free.

1) Mistplay

Mistplay is an application that is relatively safe to use. Mistplay offers units to players who download certain free games and play them for some time. These units can be exchanged for Google Play Gift Cards, which again can, in turn, be used to purchase Battle Coins in PUBG Mobile Lite.

2) Google Opinion Rewards

Google is the most trusted website in the world, with its search engine ruling over the internet globally. Google Opinion Rewards is owned by Google and hence is safe to use by PUBG Mobile Lite players.

Players can earn Google Play Credits upon completion of a few short surveys. These obtained Play Credits can be used to purchase Battle Coins in the game.

3) Easy Rewards

Easy Rewards is another application that can be used to get free BC in PUBG Mobile Lite. Players can earn coins by participating in surveys and downloading various apps. These coins can be used in exchange for cash which can be used to purchase BC.

Note: The article reflects the author's views and each player is advised to read through the terms and conditions of every listed application before using them.

Edited by R. Elahi