PUBG Mobile Lite offers an exhilarating battle royale experience. Players get HD-quality graphics and immersive dynamics like real-life inspired weapons, vehicles, and other exciting times like colorful outfits and skins.

The Winner Pass is a reward system where players can equip fabulous outfits, weapon skins, vehicles finishes, and much more. These rewards help players to make their profiles look much cooler.

This article discusses the steps to purchase BC (Battle Coins) in PUBG Mobile Lite for Season 30 Winner Pass.

Steps to purchase BC (Battle Coins) in PUBG Mobile Lite for Season 30 Winner Pass

PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass price (Image via Krafton)

PUBG Mobile Lite has two types of Winner Passes. Players can choose and purchase any of them based on their preferences. The Elite Upgrade Winner Pass unlocks all WP features, and players can redeem all the rewards by completing various missions. Players can purchase the Elite Upgrade Winner Pass for a cost of 280 BC.

The Elite Upgrade Plus Winner Pass offers instant rankings of up to 10 ranks in the WP. It costs 800 BC (Battle Coins) in the game.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to purchase BC for Season 30 Winner Pass:

1) To purchase Battle Coins, players will need to head to the BC icon on the upper right corner of the screen.

PUBG Mobile Lite BC Prices (Image via Krafton)

2) Upon clicking on the icon, players will see lots of options for BC prices.

3) After that, players can select the amount of Battle Coins for the Winner Pass.

4) Players looking to purchase the Elite Upgrade WP can purchase the ₹240 pack as its costs 280 BC.

5) Players who want to purchase the Elite Upgrade Plus Winner Pass can buy the ₹820 pack.

6) Upon purchasing the BC pack, players can head to the WP section to purchase their favorite Winner Pass

Note: Players are recommended to only purchase BC or other in-game currencies from legal and trusted sources.

